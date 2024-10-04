Baker Mayfield Ignites Fresh Criticism of Browns, Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield continues to stir debate among Cleveland Browns fans, this time fueling fresh criticism of his former team and its current quarterback, Deshaun Watson, following his latest performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately lost 36-30 in overtime to the Falcons, but his play was not to blame. Mayfield, the former top pick of the Browns, completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

So far this season, Mayfield has passed for 1,164 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He’s looked revitalized and like one of the top passers in the league. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s offense has been a mess and Watson has been in the crosshairs.

Mayfield’s latest outing left many Browns fans pondering “what if” during the matchup. This has been a consistent theme this season.

“The reason Baker Mayfield is still on Browns fans minds is because for many, he is the only franchise QB to put on Cleveland colors in our lifetimes,” Nick Karns of the of the “Barking Browns Show” wrote on X. “Baker is the only Cleveland QB we’ve ever seen win a playoff game.

Deshaun Watson Has Yet to Live Up to Blockbuster Trade

Watson’s lack of production with the Browns has only amplified the noise. After acquiring Watson and handing him a $230 million full guaranteed deal, Cleveland cast Mayfield aside, trading him to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

Watson has appeared in just 16 games since the 2022 trade, which saw the Browns give up a trio of first-round picks. In a Cleveland uniform, Watson has passed for 2,944 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Browns are 9-7 in games he’s started.

“I still find it mind blowing that the Browns got rid of Baker Mayfield to only trade there entire future for Deshaun Watson who is horrible at football and is a even worse human being,” a fan commented.

Others made it a point to troll the Browns for their decision to go with Watson over Mayfield.

“It’s honestly been so rewarding to watch Baker Mayfield play well knowing the Browns gave up on a perfectly fine QB for the dumpster fire that was and is Deshaun Watson,” a commenter said. “I love that for them.”

Deshaun Watson Remains Confident Despite 1-3 Start

Watson is coming off his best game of the season. However, it came in a rough 20-16 loss to a shorthanded Las Vegas Raiders team.

Watson completed 24-of-32 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and interception (which wasn’t his fault).

“We got to correct the little mistakes that’s costing us the opportunity to make big plays and win games. That’s pretty much it,” Watson said on Wednesday while speaking to the media. “Every week is a step forward. So, the more I’m out there, the better I’m going to get, and the better I’ll be and the more confident I’ll be.”

The Browns and Watson are set to take on a surging Washington Commanders team on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been stellar, passing for 897 yards and a trio of touchdowns while completing an NFL-best 82.1% of his passes.