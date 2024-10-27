Browns QB Jameis Winston Issues Perfect 2-Word Message After Beating Ravens

Jameis Winston made the most of his first starting opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, leading the team to a 29-24 victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Winston sparked the Browns’ offensive, which produced its best performance of the season. The quarterback change from Deshaun Watson to Winston certainly played a large role in the turnaround.

Winston passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the win, including a 38-yard touchdown strike to Cedric Tillman that would prove to be the game-winner.

Winston took to social media after the contest to issue a two-word message following the win.

“UNWAVERING FAITH,” Winston wrote in all caps, attaching his viral postgame interview.

Winston is known for giving spirited interviews and did not disappoint with his postgame talk with CBS. In addition to thanking the Lord, he also gave a shoutout to rapper Eminem.

“There’s a white boy from Detroit that I really admire named Eminem,” Winston said. “He said, ‘You only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity lasts once in a lifetime.'”

Jameis Winston Has Message for Browns Fans

Winston did not enter into a great situation. The Browns stumbled to a 1-6 start, creating a rift between the fans and players following Watson’s injury. Some Browns fans cheered as Watson was carted off the field with a season-ending Achilles injury, inciting some harsh comments from Browns players, including Winston.

“I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years and he put his body and his life on the line for this city every single day,” Winston said. “Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I’ve been here to be the best that he can be for this team.”

After picking up a win on Sunday, Winston had another message regarding the fanbase.

“I’m happy that we got this win for the fans. This was a fan base win, right? All the stuff that happened last week, it was an emotional week for us, but this was a fan base win,” Winston said. “And now we have the fans back on our side and we have to continue to fight for them and show up and show out because it is required for us to be the best NFL players that we can be and win football games for the Cleveland Browns organization.”

Jameis Winston ‘Prayed’ After Nearly Tossing Game-Sealing Interception

Browns fans got the full Winston experience against the Ravens, which the game-winning drive could encapsulate. Winston threw a terrible pass that looked like an easy interception for Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton, which would have sealed the win for Baltimore.

“Oh, I started praying instantly. I started praying instantly. It was only by the grace of God,” Winston said.

On the next play Winston dropped back and delivered a dime to Tillman for a 38-yard touchdown.

The Browns notched a season-high 401 yards of offense in the win and eclipsed 20 points for the first time. Next up is a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.