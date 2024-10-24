Browns Fans Call for DT Shelby Harris to be Released After Comments

The tension between Cleveland Browns players and fans following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury is hitting a boiling point.

Watson went down with the injury during Week 7 and players pushed back after hearing the home crowd boo and cheer the quarterback’s injury. Browns star Myles Garrett and others have commented publicly on the situation, but recent comments from defensive tackle Shelby Harris have angered the fan base.

“It was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen. No matter what the man’s past is, if he was out there scoring touchdowns for you and we were having a better season here, there would have been none of that. Now we’re getting to the ugly nature of what the NFL and the fans are,” Harris said on “We’re the Harrises” podcast with former NFLers Ryan and Chris Harris. “Think about how it makes the other players on the team feel. When one of their brothers is giving their all, and he gets hurt giving his all, and you’re hearing cheering from the fans. It’s bigger than football. The fans have to realize you lost a lot of the players that day.”

Browns Fans Unload on Shelby Harris on Social Media

Those comments from Harris didn’t sit well with the fan base, which vented on social media.

“Shelby Harris needs to be traded because what I got from his little pod episode is he’s got no respect for this fanbase anymore,” a fan said. “This team already stinks; the last thing we need is to see him give half-(expletive) effort on the field because he doesn’t like us.”

Another said: “Shelby Harris can follow Watson right out of town. The fans lost the players!?? (btw he has made $12.5M off those fans).”

Watson’s situation is complicated. The Browns invested heavily in Watson, both in assets and money. And there’s no easy path out for the Browns, with Watson under contract through the 2026 season on the $230 fully guaranteed contract he signed upon his arrival.

Watson has not produced and has failed to stay on the field. He’s 9-10 as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Watson has passed for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. There are significant questions about his future in Cleveland, and there’s a chance Watson has thrown his last pass in a Browns uniform.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Gives Level-Headed Response to Tension

Browns running back Nick Chubb is the most loved player on the roster, and he was cheered loudly when he returned for the first time in over a year against the Bengals. Chubb gave a very level-headed response when asked about the situation, pointing to the team’s 1-6 record.

“End of the day; were not winning games, so we understand their frustration but we’re brothers in that locker room, so thats why it hurt us. If we start winning games, everyone will feel a lot better.”

The Browns face a tough test on Sunday in an AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have won five straight and have their offense firing on all cylinders.