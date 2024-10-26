Browns DE Myles Garrett Gives 4-Word Response to Potential Trade

Myles Garrett’s name has been mentioned in various trade rumors following the team’s 1-6 start, but the Cleveland Browns pass-rusher isn’t worried about putting on another jersey anytime soon.

Following the Browns trading Amari Cooper, Garrett sent a message to the team, saying the door is open for anyone to be traded if the team is struggling. He had a slightly different tone this week when asked if he’d been given any assurances about his future in Cleveland.

“I’ll be playing here,” Garrett said.

The Browns would need a blockbuster offer to even consider trading 28-year-old Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the backbone of their defense. Under contract through 2026, Garrett will remain the core of Cleveland’s defense moving forward.

Garrett has notched 92.5 sacks in eight seasons, all with the Browns. He’s had double-digit sacks every season but his rookie year, when he played in just 11 games.

Myles Garrett Guarantee’s Win After Strong Statement on Browns Fans

Following Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Garrett delivered a powerful speech, addressing the cheers and boos from fans when quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with what was later confirmed as a season-ending Achilles injury.

“Whether it’s an opponent that goes down or one of our own, we don’t boo. We don’t boo the guys that are injured on the field, especially with the extent where the cart comes out. We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall,” Garrett said. “We need to do better, we need to do better on the football field, and we need to do better as fans for having some empathy for a man who’s doing the best he can and did the best he can up to this point. We have to better.”

Garrett said his approach this week is easy: win the game and give the fans something to cheer about.

“The fans want to see us win, so we’re going to go out there and get a win,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett, Browns Face Tough Ravens Team

The Browns aren’t in a great spot to start their turnaround. Cleveland will welcome the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, who are on a five-game winning streak and are posting an NFL-best 31.1 points per game. The Ravens have been propelled by Derrick Henry and the rushing attack, which is racking up 210.9 yards per game on the ground.

“He’s been great, he’s been consistent,” Garrett said of Henry. “He’s done everything the right way and he takes care of his body very well. So, I’m not surprised to see him still playing at a very high level.”

The Browns have struggled but the defense has started to turn things around, allowing 21 points or less in four of their last five games.

“You don’t know when the big play is going to come. So, you have to play every play throughout the game,” Garrett said. “That 100% effort, not knowing if that play is going to be ultimately the play that made or broke the game for you. This is no different from where we have been before. We just have to execute at a high level and be great.”

The Browns are an 8.5-point underdog, per ESPN BET.