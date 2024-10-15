Browns Star Issues 6-Word Statement After Amari Cooper Trade

The Cleveland Browns are shipping their No. 1 receiver, Amari Cooper, to the Buffalo Bills, adding another gut punch to an already miserable season.

The Browns agreed to ship Cooper to the Bills for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. They also packaged a sixth-round pick in the deal.

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two plus seasons with us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best.”

Shortly after the move, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome sent Cooper a message on social media.

“Much love Coop,” Newsome said. “Appreciate you brother.”

Cooper finishes his two-plus seasons with the Browns with 174 catches for 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl last season, notching 1,250 yards and five touchdowns despite Cleveland starting four different quarterbacks.

Browns Get Solid Return for Amari Cooper

The Browns restructured Cooper’s deal this offseason, making him an easy asset to move. After acquiring Cooper, the Bills will pay just $806,667.

He arrived in Cleveland in 2022 via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns gave up just a fifth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys to land Cooper.

For the Browns, it’s a painful reality but a solid return. The team gets more back than they initially paid for Cooper’s services. The Browns were wary of giving 30-year-old pass-catcher an extension this offseason, indicating that he was probably not a part of the future plans.

“It’s how Amari was playing within their offense. It wasn’t what they wanted or expected. They got a good return for someone who wasn’t part of their plans beyond this season,” Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jesse Palmer said. “Where they stand right now is in a really bad spot offensively and a bad spot in terms of wins and losses. All those things were reasons they were willing to trade Amari.

Browns Offense Heading in Uncertain Direction With Deshaun Watson

The move indicates that the Browns are sellers after a 1-5 start to the year. It leaves Jerry Jeudy as the team’s top wide receiver, with Eljiah Moore and Cedric Tillman also figuring heavily into the equation.

The Browns offense is off to a historically bad start, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a big reason for that. Through six games, Cooper had just 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns, showing little chemistry with his now former quarterback.

There has been a national outcry for the Browns to bench Watson but Cleveland has declined. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has stood by the decision.

I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win, and we need to play really good offensive football at his position and really at every position to be successful on Sunday,” Stefanski said on Monday.

Watson has not looked like a starting-caliber NFL quarterback through six games. This season, he has posted 1,020 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Watson has a 21.5 QBR, the lowest among qualified passers.