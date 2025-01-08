Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With Fan Favorite All-Pro

The Cleveland Browns‘ offseason decisions will offer many challenges. Focusing on the No. 2 pick will be the most significant thing for the Browns this offseason, but there are other factors they have to consider, including the future of Nick Chubb.

An All-Pro, Chubb was once regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Unfortunately, he suffered another knee injury in 2023 and didn’t return until Week 7 in 2024. In Week 15, Chubb suffered another season-ending injury, fracturing his foot.

Set to hit the open market, Chubb is an intriguing buy-low candidate for many teams around the NFL. Some will question his injury history, perhaps even the Browns, but there’s reason to give him a look for a cheap price.

Andrew Berry spoke about his future, and while he said they “love Nick,” he was non-committal about his future with the Browns.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year relative to relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it,” Berry said.

“Those are all decisions that we do have to work through the next several weeks. We love Nick. He’s going to be a ring of honor player for us, and we know that. In terms of the short term, that’s something that quite honestly, we just have to work through over the next several weeks.”

Browns Predicted to Draft a Running Back

The Cleveland Browns could use the 2025 NFL draft to replace Chubb. Running backs’ values are lower than ever, with most not drafted until after the first few rounds, outside of the generational talents.

TWSN’s Steve Bradshaw predicted the Browns would draft UNC running back Omarion Hampton in an effort to replace the fan favorite.

“In the 2nd round, most mock drafts expect Hampton to make it to pick 35. NFL Mock Draft Database has Hampton’s consensus ranking at 43rd, which makes this situation a real possibility. When looking at another mock draft by Tankathon, they have Hampton going to the Bengals at 47. This range is perfect for the Browns to have a good shot at Hampton being available without having to reach,” Bradshaw wrote on January 5.

Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries.

Who Else Could the Browns Draft?

There’s a scenario where someone like Ashton Jeanty could fall in the draft. The Cleveland Browns selecting him with the No. 2 pick would be irresponsible, but if they could get him in the second round, he might be an option.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN linked the Browns to him in his mock draft. He believes Jeanty will go in Round 1 but added that it’ll come down to how teams value him.

“It just comes down to value; teams can wait and get high-level options in the later rounds without burning valuable draft capital. Plus, the shelf life is shorter than at other positions,” Kiper wrote on December 30.

Regarding the Browns’ fit, he cited Chubb’s injury and free agency as the reason they could be in on Jeanty, who finished with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries.

“The Browns might be a fit for Jeanty, too, even though they have bigger issues. Nick Chubb will be a free agent and has a broken foot,” Kiper wrote.