10 Best College Football Players Snubbed for the 2024 Heisman

The Heisman Trophy is perhaps the most coveted college football award for any player to receive.

Numerous players have won the award and gone on to make history, and this year’s winner could become another legend.

This year’s finalists are Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, and Cam Ward. All of these players have produced astronomical numbers while being major contributors on winning programs.

Of course, there are many other standout players who did not make the final cut for the Heisman. Let’s take a look at some of the top players that were left off the final ballot.

10. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart jumped out of the gates on fire this season before falling back to earth.

Nonetheless, the Ole Miss quarterback threw for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns while also being a threat with his feet, rushing for 452 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Dart may have not always been as consistent as other college football quarterbacks, but his top-end games were some of the best among all quarterbacks, including his dominant performance against Arkansas, throwing for 515 yards and 6 touchdowns.

9. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik

It was an up-and-down start to the season for Cade Klubnik and Clemson, but the quarterback found his footing and lead the Tigers to an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Klubnik threw for 3,303 yards (18th in the country) and 33 touchdowns (third in the country) while only turning the ball over five times through the air.

The junior quarterback also added 458 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground, proving to be a lethal dual-threat signal caller.

If Clemson can make some noise in the playoffs, Klubnik may receive more recognition moving forward.

8. Marshall EDGE Mike Green

Mike Green may be less well-known because he plays at a smaller program, but the 6-foot-4, 248-pound edge rusher caused havoc in his sophomore year.

Marshall’s pass rusher totaled 17 sacks in 12 games, leading the nation.

Green may have not been on many people’s radars this season, but he will be a name to watch in 2025.

7. Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson

Dylan Sampson was a workhorse back this season, leading the team with 256 rushing attempts.

Tennessee’s running back took full advantage of those opportunities, rushing for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns, including totaling at least 100 rushing yards in 10 games.

Sampson was arguably a Top 10 running back in the country, and because of the loaded talent at the position, he is another player whose production is underrated.

6. North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

North Carolina may have finished with a 6-6 record, but it wasn’t because of Omarion Hampton.

The third-year running back averaged 5.9 yards per carry, totaling 1,660 yards on 281 carries this season. Hampton also added 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Pass catching is also an elite ability of Hampton’s, as he caught 38 passes for 373 yards and two additional scores.

In a loaded running back draft class, Hampton will be one of the most sought-after players at the position.

5. San Jose State WR Nick Nash

Nick Nash is another player from a smaller program, and because of that, he flies a bit under the radar.

The San Jose State receiver led the country in receiving yards (1,382), receiving touchdowns (16) and was second in receptions (104).

Given his impressive production this season, Nash could be a Day 2 or 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

4. Arizona State RB Cameron Skattebo

Cam Skattebo is another running back that has not gotten the deserved recognition because of Jeanty.

The Arizona State running back produced a monstrous 2024 campaign, rushing for 1,568 yards, 19 touchdowns while averaging 6 yards per carry.

Skattebo was a monumental reason the Sun Devils shocked many and won the Big 12, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff despite Arizona State being favored to finish last in the conference.

3. Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most complete wideouts at the college level, finishing near the top of every receiving category.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound receiver finished 14th in receptions (84), third in receiving yards (1,319), and caught 8 touchdowns in the process.

McMillan was one of the premier targets in the nation, and he will be a popular name by the time of the draft.

2. Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson

Jeanty is the most talked about running back in the country — and rightfully so.

Because of Jeanty constantly stealing the headlines, Kaleb Johnson has slid under the radar.

The Iowa running back was incredible this season, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged a career high 6.4 yards per carry and was the catalyst for an otherwise pedestrian offense.

Johnson will most likely be the second running back off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.

1. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the obvious name on this list, as he was arguably the best quarterback in the country and will most likely be the first quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft class.

The 21-year-old quarterback threw for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions while completing 74.2% of his passing attempts.

Colorado finished with a 9-3 record during the regular season and qualified for the Alamo Bowl.

