Shedeur Sanders is Speaking Browns Language Ahead of Draft

Shedeur Sanders is on the Cleveland Browns' radar ahead of the NFL draft.
Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns are speaking the same language ahead of the NFL draft, prompting speculation that the Colorado quarterback could be on the team’s radar.

Sanders is at the East-West Shrine Bowl, although he won’t practice or play in the game. But he’s been making the rounds, talking with teams, including the Browns.

Sanders also spoke with assembled media members on-site. When asked what he thinks the best attribute is for an NFL quarterback, Sanders responded with “decision-making.”

“Decision making. That’s the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback,” Sanders said. “I don’t ever let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind. Decision-making, for my skill set — I like to sit in the pocket and throw it — is the best attribute.”

The answer echoed what Browns’ new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, said earlier in the week during his introductory press conference.

“At the end of the day, the quarterback’s job is to solve problems. You’re going to be tasked 60, 70, 80 times a game to make a decision in a critical moment,” Rees said. “And so, I’ve always started with the ability to make quick decisions and make the right decision. So, if you said one thing over the other, I want a decision-maker at that position.”

Shedeur Sanders Can Be Winner With Browns

Sanders and Cam Ward are the two top quarterback prospects and are expected to hear their names called early on draft day. Sanders kept it pretty straightforward when asked what he can bring to an NFL franchise.

“A lot of wins,” Sanders said.

Sanders helped lead Colorado to a 9-4 record last season that exceeded expectations. Prior to playing for the Buffaloes, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State, leading the program to a pair of SWAC titles. He was was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also awarded the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation’s top HBCU player.

Sanders may come with some baggage, but he’s undeniably a difference-maker—the exact kind of spark the Browns desperately need at quarterback. His confidence in being a game-changer for any team that drafts him is impossible to ignore.

“We changed the program at Jackson [State University],” Sanders said. “We went to Colorado, changed the program. And we did everything people didn’t think we were able to do. So, that’s why I know I’m the most guaranteed risk you can take.”

Browns May Not Select QB With Pick

The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the draft. If they decide to select a quarterback, either Ward or Sanders will be available. But there’s a chance the Browns pass on a quarterback and select a game-changer at another position.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has the Browns taking Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

“Quarterback is in play here for the Browns, but in this scenario, they pick Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star,” Jeremiah said. “I’m in the minority as someone who prefers him as a full-time offensive player who moonlights on defense.”

Jeremiah has Sanders slipping to No. 6 and going to the Las Vegas Raiders to be their quarterback of the future.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

