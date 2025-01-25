Shedeur Sanders Sends Message on Being Drafted by Browns

The Cleveland Browns have connected with Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado quarterback gave some insight on potentially being taken by the team in the NFL draft.

Sanders is at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas. While he’s not expected to play, he’s already met with multiple teams, including the Browns, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.

“Sanders met with teams Friday, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants,” Davenport reported.

Those teams represent the first three picks in the draft, where Sanders is expected to be taken. The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick but he also held an extended meeting with the Titans, who have the first pick.

“He’s really poised and had mature way about him,” Titans coach Brian Callahan told ESPN. “You can tell he’s been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it.”

In a clip posted by Bleacher Report, seemingly after the meeting, Sanders ran into Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard. Sheppard asks Sanders about the prospect of being drafted by the Browns, drawing a reaction from Sanders.

“I don’t know where I’m going. I’m just thankful, bro, wherever it’s taking me,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders May Block Shedeur to Browns

There’s been some rumors that Deion Sanders may block his son from being drafted by the Browns. “Coach Prime” has made it clear that there are some destinations he won’t allow Shedeur to be drafted into.

“It’s not like who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for,” Sanders said on the Tamron Hall Show. “This is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain. We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”

Many have assumed that the Browns fall into that category. Cleveland has taken a step towards respectability in recent years. However, the team has not been a destination known for quarterback success. Bailey Zappe started the team’s Week 18 finale and became the 40th quarterback the Browns have started since 1999.

It’s something to consider but might not weigh heavily on the Browns as they try to decide their move at No. 2, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The bottom line is, the Browns will have to determine early on if Deion will try to prevent Shedeur from playing here. Even if he says he will, the Browns can take their chances and draft him anyway,” Cabot said. “If Deion studies the list of core players including Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and Jack Conklin, he might feel better about Shedeur’s chances of success here. At this point, we don’t even know if he’s the Browns’ top choice at No. 2.”

Quarterback is Browns’ Top Offseason Priority

The Browns will explore all avenues to improve at the quarterback position this offseason. The trade for Deshaun Watson has been an unmitigated disaster and he won’t be in the mix moving forward after having a second surgery on his ruptured Achilles.

Cleveland must find a solution to its quarterback woes, which may come through the draft, free agency, or a trade. Browns star Denzel Ward made his opinion known this offseason while speaking candidly to TMZ.

“I think we need a great quarterback. The NFL starts with that quarterback position. Once you get that, the rest of the team will follow,” Ward said.

Other Browns stars like Myles Garrett have also stressed the need to get stability at quarterback.