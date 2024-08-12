Browns Urged to Sign Former $83 Million All-Pro Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns are in as much of a win-now situation as any team in the NFL. Due to what they traded for Deshaun Watson and his massive five-year, $230 million contract, the Browns are pressured to compete for a Super Bowl.
They’ve made financial commitments to other players to build an impressive roster, but there’s more that could be done if they want to give themselves the best chance to win. That player might still be on the free agency market.
Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department listed every roster’s biggest weakness after Week 1 of the preseason and a player who could help fix those issues. For the Browns, Bleacher Report named cornerback J.C. Jackson as a player they should “add now.”
“The Browns wasted no time in replacing Luke Wypler. The backup center broke his ankle in the preseason opener, and Cleveland quickly traded with the Seahawks for Nick Harris,” Bleacher Report wrote on August 12. “Cornerback is the only other position where the depth could be challenged by injuries. The trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome is tough to beat, but the depth after them is questionable.
“J.C. Jackson has had a rough two years, but he was a lockdown corner as recently as 2021. It might be worth a shot to see if playing in Jim Schwartz’s defense can revive his career.”
Jackson’s Impressive NFL Career
Jackson, 28, has struggled over the past two seasons, and was cut by the New England Patriots in March of 2024. He rejoined the Patriots after being traded by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. During his first stint in New England, Jackson was a member of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Before his downplay, Jackson was named to the All-Pro second team in 2021 and earned a Pro Bowl honor in the same year.
During that season, he had eight interceptions and posted an 82.6 overall PFF grade, which ranked well above average. As a result, in 2022, he signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers, with $40 million in guaranteed money.
His peers also thought he was elite, ranking No. 20 in the 2022 NFL Top 100 Players ranking, which players around the league vote on. The Cleveland Browns might not get that player, but he isn’t too far removed from performing at that level.
Jackson Could Be a Good Addition, Depending on the Price
Despite his struggles over the past two years, it’s somewhat surprising that he hasn’t found a team yet. Jackson would help the Cleveland Browns in terms of depth, but they’re set on their starting cornerbacks.
However, injuries happen, and having a former All-Pro on a cheap contract could benefit them if something were to happen.
Jackson had high expectations due to his contract situation, but if he signed a cheap deal with the Browns to be a backup, there wouldn’t be any stress on him to make a massive impact. Not only could that help the Browns, but it might also help Jackson return to form.
If he turned into the player he once was, the Browns would be finding a gem. At the very least, he could be used in certain situations when needed.
Comments
Browns Urged to Sign Former $83 Million All-Pro Cornerback