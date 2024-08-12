Browns Urged to Sign Former $83 Million All-Pro Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns are in as much of a win-now situation as any team in the NFL. Due to what they traded for Deshaun Watson and his massive five-year, $230 million contract, the Browns are pressured to compete for a Super Bowl.

They’ve made financial commitments to other players to build an impressive roster, but there’s more that could be done if they want to give themselves the best chance to win. That player might still be on the free agency market.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department listed every roster’s biggest weakness after Week 1 of the preseason and a player who could help fix those issues. For the Browns, Bleacher Report named cornerback J.C. Jackson as a player they should “add now.”

“The Browns wasted no time in replacing Luke Wypler. The backup center broke his ankle in the preseason opener, and Cleveland quickly traded with the Seahawks for Nick Harris,” Bleacher Report wrote on August 12. “Cornerback is the only other position where the depth could be challenged by injuries. The trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome is tough to beat, but the depth after them is questionable.