Cowboys QB Named Potential Replacement for Deshaun Watson

If the Cleveland Browns decide to make the costly move of parting ways with Deshaun Watson next offseason, one potential replacement could be Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is entering a contract year with the Cowboys, and there hasn’t been much movement on the three-time Pro Bowler’s landing a new contract. Without a new deal, Prescott will be a free agent next offseason, which could lead to the Browns making a run at him.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio listed the Browns among the teams that could be interested in Prescott.

“Ultimately, it comes down to: (1) the number of teams that will be looking for veteran quarterbacks in 2025; and (2) what they’ll pay to get Prescott,” Florio said. “We know that, after 2024, teams will decide to make changes. Possibilities when the current season ends include the Jets, Steelers, Browns (if they’re willing to eat $92 million for Deshaun Watson), Titans, Raiders, Giants, Saints, Rams, and Seahawks.”

Watson is currently linked to the Browns through the 2026 season. As Florio mentioned, the financial implications of cutting Watson would be staggering.

Last season, Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. He finished second in MVP voting and will likely make top-dollar if he hits free agency.

As it stands, that number is around $55 million per year. That will likely be even higher a season from now.

Browns Seeking Big Year From Deshaun Watson

The Browns traded a trio of first-round picks to acquire Watson in a 2022 trade. They also gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. In his dozen games with the Browns, Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Watson is rebounding from shoulder surgery, and it’s been a long path back for the former Pro Bowler. He’s started ramping up his work in training camp, and the Browns have liked what they’ve seen.

“He’s done a nice job throughout the days that he’s throwing,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday August 2. “I thought he was doing really well. He’s focused, locked in. Even today, proud of him for being in the huddle, giving coaching points. I think that’s such a huge part of this as the starting quarterback, is even on a day like this where he gets an off day throwing, it’s not an off day from a leadership perspective, and he did a nice job.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Tuning Out the Noise

Watson understands he’s under pressure to produce. But he’s also not letting the external noise drag him down.

“It’s really just blocking out all the [expletive], honestly,” Watson said on July 26. “It was tough coming in two years ago, different environment, different team, different all that. You come in and your character’s been mentioned this way and kind of flip on you and biggest thing. You’re trying to get people to like you or improve.

“Now, it’s two years in and if you don’t like me or you have your own opinions. It is what it is. So, I think blocking out all the noise and focusing on me and focusing on what I need to do to be the best Deshaun Watson I could be for myself, my family and my teammates.”

Watson has expressed Super Bowl expectations for the Browns. And Cleveland certaintly has a roster that can compete for one, with playmakers at nearly every position.

The Browns are +3,500 to win the Super Bowl and +450 to win the AFC North.