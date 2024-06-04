Raiders Could Make Sense for Former $82.5 Million Free Agent Bust

One of the most high profile free agent busts in the last few years was the Los Angeles Chargers signing cornerback J.C. Jackson. The team gave him a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2022 just for him to miss 12 games in his first season and then get traded to the New England Patriots in the second year of the contract.

Jackson went from being an All-Pro who had 17 interceptions across two seasons to not being able to get on the field. Notably, the general manager who gave Jackson that contract was Tom Telesco, who is now the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have a need at cornerback and Telesco could be apprehensive about giving Jackson another shot. However, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham learned how to coach defense from Bill Belichick, who got the most out of Jackson while they were both in New England.

Perhaps Graham’s system would be a better fit for the cornerback. He’s not going to cost anywhere near as much as he did in 2021. Plus, Jackson is only 28 so he could be a potential long-term starter if he’s able to return to form. Considering he won’t be looking at a big contract, the Raiders could easily cut him if he didn’t play well. It’s something the team should at least consider.

Tom Telesco Had to Apologize for J.C. Jackson Signing

The biggest hurdle in the Raiders considering a Jackson signing is convincing Telesco it’d be a good idea. His Chargers contract was so bad that he had to go in front of the team’s defensive backs and apologize for the signing, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

“Telesco told the group that signing Jackson was a mistake, according to multiple team sources,” Rhim wrote in a November 2023 report. “He apologized for continuing to give Jackson opportunities, despite Jackson routinely showing that he wasn’t as committed as the rest of the team while being one of the Chargers’ highest-paid players.

“Telesco called the move a ‘swing and a miss.'”

Even the best general managers miss on free agent signings but they rarely have to go in front of a position group and apologize. That suggests that Jackson’s presence was so toxic that it hurt the entire group. It’s hard to see Telesco being receptive to the idea of adding Jackson but Jack Jones was a risky signing last year and he panned out. Perhaps the last two seasons were humbling to Jackson and he’ll be ready to work in 2024.

There Are Less Risky Options

Jackson is appealing because he’s a turnover machine when he’s on his A-game and is still young. However, it sounds like he can be a headache for a locker room and the Raiders are all about having good vibes right now under head coach Antonio Pierce.

There are other good cornerback options in free agency that don’t have as many red flags. Stephon Gilmore, Adoree’ Jackson and Xavien Howard have experience either playing under Graham or in a system that is very similar. Howard is a ballhawk and still only 30 so he’s probably the best option available. Gilmore is one of the best cornerbacks of his generation but is 33. If the Raiders are just looking for a one-year rental, then age shouldn’t be an issue.