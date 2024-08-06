Browns Ink New Pass-Rusher After Za’Darius Smith Injury

The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive end Marcus Haynes to strengthen their depth following Za’Darius Smith’s injury.

Smith went down with a knee injury on Monday, August 5. He was in pain on the turf grabbing his left leg and was carted off the field with trainers. The Browns announced on Tuesday that Smith’s injury is a knee contusion and he’ll be fine with some rest.

“He’ll be OK,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday.

Smith was second on the team in sacks last season, posting 5.5. Only reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (14 sacks) had more.

With Smith sidelined, the Browns added another camp body in Haynes. He went undrafted in 2023 and has spent time with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Haynes recently signed a deal with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.

Haynes played college football at Old Dominion, where he recorded 102 tackles, 15 sacks, 22 TFLs, and four forced fumbles.

The Browns are dealing with other injuries along the defensive line. Sam Kamara was also banged up during Monday’s practice. Quinton Jefferson went down during training camp on Tuesday but walked off the field under his own power.

Browns Rookie DT Michael Hall Creating Buzz

There has been some good news on the defensive line for the Browns. Rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall has made the right kind of buzz and has been a standout early in training camp. The Browns selected Hall in the second round at No. 54 overall.

“He’s doing a heck of a job. Just first and foremost, just rushing. I mean, he is an explosive rusher interior,” Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said. “You can put them on the outside, you can put them on the inside. There’s nothing that he can’t do as far as rushing. We’re still working through as far as technique is concerned, but I like the progress that he’s making right now. He’s probably one of the hardest workers out here and he gives great effort. So, I’m very pleased with where his progress is right now.”

Smith went as far as to compare Hall to future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

“He is different,” Smith said of Hall. “He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit. Hopefully he don’t see this and get a big head. He just wants to learn. He is asking a lot of questions. If you did see during 1-on-1s, he was winning each and every rep. To have a young guy like that that just wants to continue to get better and better each and every day is big by a defensive lineman and we are happy to have him.”

Browns Also Add LB Landon Honeycutt

The Browns added another new face in linebacker Landon Honeycutt. Honeycutt comes in at 6-foot-2, 231 pounds and is a rookie. He participated in the Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and is now back with the team.

The Browns announced a couple of other moves, waiving receiver Jalen Camp and guard Chim Okorafor.

Cleveland will open its preseason slate on Saturday, August 10, against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns are still determining how many of their starters will see action but have noted that quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play.