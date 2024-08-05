Browns $23 Million Defender Carted Off Field at Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are awaiting more information after impactful pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith was carted off the field at training camp on Monday, August 5.

Smith was participating in goal-line drills when the injury occurred. Zac Jackson of The Athletic noted that Smith was in the passenger seat of the cart rather than the back, but was in obvious pain. Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added that he “grabbed his left knee on the ground after a play, and winced in pain.”

The Browns traded for Smith ahead of last season. In the deal, the Browns got Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two fifth-round picks.

He managed 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games started. That was second on the team behind only Garrett. Smith was a solid contributor and graded out at a solid 82.6 on Pro Football Focus.

Smith was a free agent this offseason, but the Browns brought him back on a deal worth $23.5 million over the next two seasons. With incentives, Smith can earn up to $25 million. He’s a very important piece for the defense, presenting an impactful threat opposite Garrett.

Za’Darius Smith Feels Browns Have ‘Unfinished Business’

The Browns have yet to announce the severity of Smith’s injury, and hopefully, the 31-year-old doesn’t miss too much time. Smith recently spoke to the media, expressing that the Browns have Super Bowl potential. He also wants to clean up some “unfinished business” he feels the team has after a disappointing end to last season.

“Jim Schwartz, second year D-coordinator,” Smith said on Sunday, August 4. “So I get a chance for myself to basically get comfortable in this defense and just the team period, as a whole. Man, we can really go to the Super Bowl if we really work hard and put our minds to it this year because we was that close last year. So I feel like we got some unfinished business.”

Smith has also set a high bar for himself. He’s reached double-digit sacks on three occasions during his career and wants to do it again.

“I for sure want double-digit sacks,” Smith said. “But it’s a team sport man, so I just want the whole D-line and the whole defense and the whole team to be great. So it’s not all about me, but hopefully we can get double-digit sacks this year.

“I don’t know if you guys watched it, but I had a lot of opportunity to make sacks and I didn’t take that extra step. But this year for sure, I’m working on that to get better.”

Za’Darius Smith Confident in Browns Depth on DL

If Smith misses time, Alex Wright will be among the players to see more reps. Wright is entering his third year with the Browns and recorded five sacks last season.

“I would say guys that’s coming along, Alex Wright, he’s doing a great job getting better each and every day,” Smith said. “He’s staying after practice and doing extra things, so I could see him hit that too with the double-digit sacks and I would say Ogbo (Okoronkwo) and I like Q (Quinton Jefferson), the new addition to the D-line.

“Hopefully everybody could get double-digit sacks on the D-line. That would be great.”

Another camp standout has been Sam Kamara. However, he also left practice early on Monday, heading into the facility with trainers.

The Browns’ first preseason game is on Saturday, August 10, against the Green Bay Packers.