Former Teammate Eager to Join Bo Nix on Broncos: ‘We’re Making a Movie’

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s former teammate, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, says the rookie is “loving” his early experience in the NFL.

Nix was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft and, the Broncos hope, their quarterback of the future. Pro Football Focus projects Johnson as the No. 48 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He is their eighth-ranked receiver (seventh if Colorado’s Travis Hunter plays cornerback).

There is even a belief Johnson could creep into the first round with another strong season.

Whenever he goes, Johnson is keen on the idea of landing on the Broncos with Nix next season, particularly with the opportunity to learn under Head Coach Sean Payton.

“It would be great. I told Bo if Sean Payton drafts me, we’re making a movie. We’re definitely gonna make a movie. Me and you the starring characters. We definitely gonna make a movie. And just being under Sean Payton is gonna be great,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus in an interview shared on May 16.

“We don’t even know the name of it yet. We just brought it up and was like, ‘We gonna create a movie.’ And I’m thinking the movie should be called “Reunited.” That’s just based off my head. “Reunited” is a movie.”

Johnson caught 86 passes for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns with Nix at QB last season.

Johnson will work with Heisman candidate Dillon Gabriel this season. A fifth-year senior who began his collegiate career at Troy, Johnson is undersized at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds.

Tez Johnson Predicts Super Bowl if Reunited With Bo Nix, Troy Franklin

“Johnson made the transition from the Sun Belt conference to the Pac-12 look seamless this past season. He was one of the most dangerous receivers in America with the ball in his hands,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote on May 8.

“He has some drop issues and would be one of the lightest receivers in the NFL at his current size … but he could be a productive slot receiver in the league.”

Johnson certainly believes he could help the Broncos.

“If Sean Payton draft me – which I would love – I would be reunited with Bo and Troy Franklin, and I feel like we can we can win a Super Bowl,” Johnson said. “Even though they gonna win it this year because they got my boy Bo there. I just feel like whatever team Bo Nix goes to, they going to have success. There’s no doubt he’s the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”

The Nixes did not officially adopt Johnson. But the electrifying prospect has been a member of the family since 2018 when he moved in with them to escape a troubled life off the field.

“It was on the high school field at Pinson, where [Johnson’s mother, Shamika Johnson] had moved into subsidized housing to raise her kids in a safer community, that Tez encountered Bo Nix,” The Oregonian’s Bill Oram wrote in August 2023. “The first time Bo went to throw to receivers at Pinson Valley High School, where his dad had become the head coach in 2017, Tez was on the field.

“It was in a meeting with Shamika, Pat and high school administrators that the idea for Tez to stay with the Nix family was first conceived.”

They consider each other brothers, with Johnson even calling Nix’s mother “mama.”

Tez Johnson: Bo Nix ‘Loving’ Broncos Experience

Nix left Payton impressed with his consistency in minicamp. He likely strengthened his case to be the Broncos’ QB1 when the season began. Payton said the coaches threw more at the prospects than they could probably handle.

It didn’t deter Nix any, though. Johnson says the QB already goes out of his way to make sure he puts in the work necessary.

The transition has taken a toll, though.

“I talked to Bo, and it’s just me asking him how he is mentally and how does he like it. And he’s loving it. He was tired. I see it in his face. It’s different for him. But it’s normal,” Johnson said. “I just feel like him just being there is a great situation. He’s been through it enough, and he know it’s football, it’s a game of football. It’s just what we do, it’s not it doesn’t define us. And that’s what my mom say all the time.”

A good season from Nix and Co. could leave the Broncos poised to make that highly-anticipated reunion a reality next season.