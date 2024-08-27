Impressive WR & Rookie QB Among Raiders’ Most Notable Roster Cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten their 2024 roster down to 53 players ahead of the start of the season. Unlike years past, there weren’t any major surprises this time around but there were plenty of impressive young players who had to get let go.

One of the most notable players let go was wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. He was with the team last season and had an impressive offseason. He appeared to be in line to make a roster spot before wide receiver Tyreik McAllister blew the team away.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Guyton also had a strong offseason but couldn’t do enough to make the team. 2022 fifth-round pick Matthew Butler also didn’t make the team. He was also cut last season before clearing waivers and joining back up.

Cornerback Sam Webb has been on and off the Raiders roster since 2022 and he’s once again been cut. Notably, the team also cut rookie quarterback Carter Bradley. The news of Nathan Peterman getting cut leaked out first but it appears Las Vegas is content with having just two quarterbacks on the active roster to start the season. It remains to be seen who the Raiders may favor for the practice squad as they are likely to keep at least one quarterback there.

Notable Players Who Made the Roster

Perhaps the most notable player to make the Raiders’ 53-man roster is the aforementioned McAllister. He was not expected by many to make the team but he proved that he can be a valuable special teams contributor when he returned a punt for a touchdown in the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. He’ll be a player to watch this season.

Another notable player to make the team is sixth-round pick running back Dylan Laube. He impressed the Raiders with his ability in the passing game but he struggled to show his impact in the preseason. He likely won’t see the field much this season as the team is currently keeping four running backs on the roster.

Another impressive riser this offseason was undrafted rookie linebacker Amari Gainer. He could have a bright future as he flashed in the preseason. The Raiders will bring him along slowly but making the active roster is a major deal.

McAllister isn’t the only surprise wide receiver to make the roster. Undrafted free agent out of Tennessee Ramel Keyton also made the team. Outside of Davante Adams, the Raiders are going to have a very young wide receiver corps as every other player at the position is 27 or younger.

More Moves to Come

While the Raiders’ roster is set for the time being, there are still moves to be made. Hundreds of players across the NFL just become free agents and while they may have not been fits with their previous teams, they could be fits in Las Vegas.

There are also trades that could still happen. Not everybody on the Raiders roster should feel totally comfortable yet as the roster will still be tinkered with for the foreseeable future. General manager Tom Telesco is going to scour the waiver wire and will try to add players who could improve the team. There’s going to continue to be roster movement in the coming days.