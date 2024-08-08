Unheralded Vet WR Could Steal Raiders Roster Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders need a wide receiver to step up following the retirement of Michael Gallup. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are likely locked into the first three spots on the depth chart but the next two spots are wide open.

Kristian Wilkerson was on the roster last season but only played in two games and didn’t make a catch. He had ties to former head coach Josh McDaniels due to his time with the New England Patriots. However, he appears to be impressing the new coaching staff enough that he might end up stealing one of the wide receiver roster spots.

Wilkerson had a very strong training camp, which caught the eye of wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

“Kristian is making the most of his opportunities,” Bennett said, per an August 6 column from The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “He’s been physical, strong, fast, trying to master the playbook and master his techniques.”

Bennett is the coach working most closely with Wilkerson so his word should carry a lot of weight when the Raiders make their final roster decision. He’s been impressed with how the wide receiver has improved this offseason.

“He continues to improve as a route runner,” Bennett said. “He obviously has the size and strength, and he’s fast. He’s improved extremely well so far.”

Kristian Wilkerson Talks Training Camp

Wilkerson isn’t interested in buying into his training camp hype. He just wants to keep his head down and work.

“I don’t know,” Wilkerson said of his training camp performance during his August 5 media availability. “I just like to work.”

Wilkerson has been in the NFL since 2020 but has only played in six regular season games. It’s been a long road for him to get playing time but he might finally have an opportunity. He’s making sure to be aggressive.

“Make every play that comes my way and pop out on film,” Wilkerson said. “Just trying to have an aggressive mindset every rep, whether it’s a blocking play or a pass play. Just attack the defense.”

The Raiders haven’t made any aggressive moves to replace Gallup and that could be due to confidence in what the team already has.

DJ Turner Also Leaving an Impression

If the Raiders keep five wide receivers on the roster, it appears that Wilkerson is a favorite for one of the spots and DJ Turner might be there alongside him.

“DJ Turner has really stood out,” head coach Antonio Pierce said during his August 5 press conference. “He’s made some plays down the field, and on some sweeps and some handoffs and obviously on the special teams. … Kristian’s had some moments.”

Turner has been with the Raiders since 2021 and has mainly been able to stick around due to his special teams ability. He’s been grinding and it’s paying off. The Raiders still have all of their preseason games to play so Turner can’t let his foot off the gas yet. As of now, Wilkerson and Turner are the favorites to join Meyers, Tucker and Adams on the active roster but a lot can happen in the preseason. Regardless, Turner has to be feeling confident right now.