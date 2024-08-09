Vikings Land Rare Superstar Playmaker in Exciting Draft Proposal

No matter the results of the Minnesota Vikings‘ 2024 season, cornerback is a high priority in next year’s draft — which could lead to the team taking a big swing on Colorado superstar Travis Hunter.

The 33rd Team, an NFL think tank consisting of former executives, scouts, players and analysts, released a 2025 mock draft and projected the Vikings to select Hunter at No. 9 overall.

The two-way Buffaloes star was the nation’s No. 1 recruit as a senior in high school in 2022. Hunter spurned Power 5 program Florida State to join Deion Sanders at Jackson State for a year before they transitioned to Colorado, where he proved he was one of college football’s top players at cornerback and wide receiver while facing Division I competition last year.

However, there is debate whether he would make a better receiver or cornerback prospect at the next level and whether dividing his focus at two positions could hamper his development.

“Is Travis Hunter a cornerback or a wide receiver in the NFL? It’s more difficult to find an impact corner with Hunter’s natural instincts and ability to produce turnovers,” The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino wrote on August 8. “The Minnesota Vikings have one of the weaker cornerback rooms in the league, so Hunter would revitalize a unit that was elevated by Brian Flores in 2023.”

Analysts Divided on Travis Hunter’s NFL Future

There is no debate that Hunter is an NFL prospect — but what position teams deem him best to play will impact his draft stock.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Hunter is slender for a cornerback, but his mobility at his height is rare for the position. That doesn’t take away and is arguably credited to his skill as a receiver, which many analysts see as a more obvious fit.

“I’m sure NFL teams will be split on where they envision Hunter playing at the next level. Personally, I prefer him on offense. He has every tool needed to develop into a No. 1 wideout. Quite simply, this guy’s at his best on a football field when the ball is in his hands,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah wrote. “However, I’m sure he would show improvement as a cover man if his offensive snaps were limited.”

Hunter’s athleticism makes his potential as a receiver is undeniable if he can develop a full route tree. But his instincts are intangible and could make him a generational talent at cornerback.

Some believe Hunter’s best position in the NFL is as an outside cornerback,” Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He seems to be more comfortable and confident in off-zone coverage, which allows him to keep his eyes on the quarterback more to break on passes, as shown above. He has some truly impressive read-and-react plays at cornerback that only the best can make. His slender build does give him some trouble when he’s aligned in press, an issue that also comes up in contested-catch situations. But Hunter is certainly not afraid of playing tough and hand-fighting.

“Right now, the data suggests Hunter has a brighter NFL outlook at receiver. But the eye test says his play style and potential ceiling make cornerback his best pro spot.”

this guy's stoopid good. It's not human to trigger, then transition like that to make a play on that ball. Zone instincts +++

WR ball skills +++ Through a half of a game it genuinely has felt like Travis Hunter was gifted UCLA's playbook. https://t.co/FHvR1fKN4V pic.twitter.com/wdgxH50tsX — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) July 9, 2024

Vikings’ Misfortunes at Cornerback This Decade

Khyree Jackson‘s unfortunate death and Mekhi Blackmon‘s ACL tear in July marked an extension of an awful string of luck for the Vikings franchise at the cornerback position.

Since 2020, the team has drafted seven cornerbacks, and only Akayleb Evans (2022, fourth round) is expected to contribute on defense this season.

A 2022 second-round pick, Andrew Booth Jr. is on the roster bubble, currently playing with the third-team defense.

The trio of 2020 draftees — Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand — are no longer rostered.

Gladney was released due to accusations of assault and signed with the Arizona Cardinals after a jury ruled him not guilty in 2022. He died in an auto accident that summer. Hand did not make the final roster in 2022 and is currently with the Atlanta Falcons. Dantzler was released in 2023 and is currently playing in the UFL.

The Vikings are relying on veteran talent this season in Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. Both veterans’ contracts expire after the 2024 season.