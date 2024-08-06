Travis Hunter Loses Out to SEC Receiver on Feldman’s Freaks List

The release of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List signals the start of the college football season, but Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter won’t be thrilled with his ranking on the annual list.

Feldman released his annual Freaks List on August 6. The list features the most athletic players across the college football world. But despite Hunter playing on both sides of the ball, he was a spot short of being the top-ranked player.

Instead, the top spot belongs to South Carolina Gamecocks receiver Nyck Harbor. He’s the first player in the history of the Freaks List to earn the top spot in back-to-back seasons.

“The 6-5, 242-pound sophomore, who turned 19 in July, cemented his status on this list when he ran a 10.1 100 and 20.20 in the 200 for the Gamecocks’ track team, earning second-team All-America honors,” Feldman wrote. “Despite being as big as some defensive linemen, Harbor is ridiculously fast. ”

Given his size and speed, it’s understandable that Harbor secured the No. 1 spot for the second straight year.

Was Travis Hunter Snubbed?

Despite Harbor’s impressive athletic profile, Hunter had a pretty strong case to be the top-ranked player on the Freaks List.

Hunter isn’t nearly as physically imposing as Harbor. He’s listed at just 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, which is on the lighter side for NFL-caliber cornerbacks. However, Hunter possesses elite speed and stamina, which is why he was still so high on the Freaks List.

According to Feldman, Hunter posted a max speed of 21.2 miles per hour on the year. He also posted the second-fastest time of a defensive back with a closing speed of 6.9 yards per second on a diving interception against TCU. That also happened in 100-degree heat in the third quarter of a game where he was playing on both sides of the ball.

Pro Football Focus charted Hunter with 1,074 snaps over just nine games. That includes two games with over 150 snaps played on both sides of the ball, and three more with over 120.

His ability to play on both sides of the ball makes Hunter one of the most unique players in college football. It’s easy to see why he was considered the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school.

Other Noteworthy Freaks List Players

Hunter and Harbor aren’t the only players on the Freaks List who deserve attention.

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant came in at No. 3 on the Freaks List. The 339-pound star posted some absurd workout numbers, including a 29-inch vertical jump. No unit has produced more Freaks List players than Michigan’s defensive line, according to Feldman. He’s joined by Wolverines teammates Alex Orji and Will Johnson on this year’s list.

Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter spent this offseason transitioning from off-ball linebacker to putting his hand in the dirt. He made the list at No. 12 after posting a 4.48 40-yard dash at 254 pounds while bench pressing 375 and squatting 600. Nittany Lions running back Nick Singleton also cracked the Freaks List.

James Pearce Jr. has the chance to be the No. 1 pick in 2025. The Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher also made the Freaks List after posting one of the fastest clocked times of the season at the FBS level, reaching 23 miles per hour on a pick six against Iowa.

The college football landscape is littered with athletic talent. There’s no better way to learn more about the athleticism around the country than Feldman’s Freaks List.