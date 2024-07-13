Vikings $10 Million Signing Dubbed Team’s Top Move of Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings made several controversial moves over the offseason, both by way of additions and subtractions to their roster.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus on Thursday, July 11, examined what he considers to be the top offseason moves of each NFC franchise and landed on a quarterback signing as the best call for the Vikings.

“The Vikings made some big splashes by re-signing Justin Jefferson and drafting J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, but the Sam Darnold addition is the one that could have a big payout,” Sikkema wrote. “Darnold will not be the franchise quarterback, but signing him for 2024 gives the Vikings flexibility to not rush McCarthy into action while the team remains competitive. For the flexibility and patience he allows Minnesota to have with McCarthy, Darnold was worth the $10 million this year.”

Vikings Made Bet on Sam Darnold Over Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield

The Vikings chose not to pay Kirk Cousins, or at least chose not to pay him the $180 million over four years ($100 million guaranteed) that the Atlanta Falcons offered to lure Minnesota’s former starter away in free agency.

Legitimate questions followed as to how Jefferson might receive that development, given he spoke out for Cousins and has been a proponent of playing to win every game during every season across his four-year career. But Minnesota put those questions to bed when it inked its star wideout to the richest annual contract for any non-quarterback in league history — $35 million per season over a four-year deal.

As far as winning goes, Darnold may give the Vikings the best chance of any player they could have signed without committing a ton of salary cap space over multiple years. Minnesota could have taken a shot at Baker Mayfield, for instance, who re-upped with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the next three years at $100 million with half of that total guaranteed.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL draft, the same year the Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield at No. 1. Each man landed with the Carolina Panthers after their respective runs with their initial teams ended unceremoniously, overlapping there in 2022.

Mayfield ended up in Tampa the next year, leading the Bucs to the NFC South Division title as well as a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Darnold, meanwhile, landed with the San Francisco 49ers as the backup to Brock Purdy. He started just one game for the NFC champions in 2023, though he appeared in 10 contests and finished the year 28-of-46 passing for 297 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Sam Darnold Should Keep Vikings Offense Competitive Until J.J. McCarthy Ready to Start

Darnold will almost certainly function as a one-year bridge to McCarthy, who the Vikings selected with the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Minnesota has pledged not to rush the reigning National Champion and former Michigan quarterback into a starting role during his rookie campaign, though the team has also indicated that once McCarthy hits all of its established benchmarks he will get his shot as the starter.

In the meantime, Darnold showed the arm strength in his limited role with the 49ers last season that helped him earn a top-three draft spot six years ago. He is only 27 years old and will be playing with a more talented roster than he’s ever had anywhere outside of San Francisco.