Jets Veteran Skipping OTAs, Potential Contract Holdout Situation Brewing

The New York Jets might have a potential contract holdout situation to monitor as we progress through the 2024 offseason.

Veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick has skipped voluntary OTAs so far this offseason. Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “Perhaps not coincidentally” he is heading into the final year of his contract.

Reddick signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for $45 million. Heading into 2024, he is in the last year of the deal that pays him $14.5 million in cash. Regarding any potential contract extension chatter, Cimini said it has been “quiet on that front.”

What the Level of Concern Should Be at This Point

So far this offseason Reddick has simply exercised his right to not be at NFL workouts that are completely voluntary. He doesn’t have to be at the Jets facilities if he doesn’t want to be.

However, a pivot point is coming up later this month.

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News told Connor Long of NY Flight Jets Talk on Sunday, June 2, “I know he hasn’t been at OTAs, at least not yet. It’s optional. That’s what I tell people, you don’t have to show up, but it’s good if you do. I’m going to be interested to see if he shows up for mandatory minicamp which would be next week. If he doesn’t then you kind of know that a lot of this could be contract-related as to the reason he’s absent.”

The Jets have another week of OTAs scheduled this week (June 3, 4, 6, and 7) before the mandatory minicamp next week (June 11-13).

Back during his introductory press conference in April, Reddick said “all options are open” as it pertains to his contract situation.

“Contractual stuff I’m leaving up to my agent and Joe [Douglas] to figure out. Whatever happens I’m going to be happy and I’m going to give my all no matter what. That’s just who I am as a person. So no matter how it goes, how many years, I’m going to be here for however long I’m here for and I’m going to give the team, the fans everything that I have,” Reddick explained.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.