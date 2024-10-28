Alarming Comments From Jets Coach Creates Social Media Firestorm

Greg Zuerlein is still a member of the New York Jets after he struggled against the New England Patriots in Week 8.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini asked interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich how can he preach accountability to his team in the front of the room if he isn’t holding Zuerlein accountable.

“Well, in my opinion, accountability is controlling the controllables. His lack of making kicks is not a byproduct of a lack of work, not putting the time in, not devoting himself in every way to the process of trying to get right. Accountability to me is not always just the results, it’s the process. A lot of times we can’t control the results,” Ulbrich explained to the media on Monday, October 28.

“There is no part of me that could ever question his process. I mean he is as professional as it comes. His process is always right and he is as diligent as I’ve ever been around, not just for a kicker, but for anybody at any position in this game. From that standpoint, you could never question Greg, ever,” Ulbrich added.

Social Media Erupts After Ulbrich Comments on Zuerlein

“That’s ridiculous. Accountability is process AND results,” a fan responded on X previously Twitter.

“Gonna tell my professor i should get a 100 even though i failed but at least i studied lmao,” another fan joked.

“😂🤣😂🤣. Things just continue to get worse,” a fan said.

“This is why this team is what it is. The fact he’s still the kicker is absolutely outrageous,” a fan added.

Ulbrich saying accountability isn’t always about the results is a ridiculous thing to say. The NFL is a results-oriented business. I’m sure Robert Saleh tried really hard when he was the head coach of the Jets, but his record was 20-36 when he was in charge. That wasn’t good enough so he was fired.

Zuerlein is literally the worst kicker in the NFL this season. He has missed six field goals that leads the league. Zuerlein has cost this team in three games this season. The Jets are 2-6. If you flip three of those games, the Jets are 5-3.

Gang Green’s season is over at 2-6. However, at 5-3, they would be in the thick of the AFC East divisional race and would be a strong contender to break their playoff drought.

Ulbrich said he would never question Zuerlein’s “process” and said it is “always right.” Well apparently not because his process has led to more misses than any kicker in football this season.

Jets Are Having a Kicker Competition

The green and white will be having a kicker competition at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, October 29.

“We’ll make a decision by Thursday to see what is best for the team,” Ulbrich said.

When asked what his confidence level is in Zuerlein, Ulbrich avoided answering the question.

“We are going to have a good week of work. The beauty of the kicking area like you don’t need the reps that the rest of these guys necessarily need. So we’ll have a competition, we’ll bring some guys in, and the best guy will play on Thursday.”

“I imagine Greg Zuerlein has kicked his last ball for the New York Jets. It’s a little too late for it to matter at this point,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on “Flight Deck.”

Cimini said on social media following the Ulbrich presser, “Sounds like they’re ready to move on” from Zuerlein.