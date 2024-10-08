Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Abrupt Jets Firing: Insider

The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, October 8.

Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer spoke with Saleh shortly after the news went public.

“Just talked to Robert Saleh who said [he] was blindsided by Woody Johnson walking to his office and letting him go. Certainly disappointed he wasn’t going to be given the opportunity to get things going with what he said is a very good roster,” Glazer revealed.

Saleh Is Taking a Break From Football for the Rest of the 2024 Season

NFL Insider Michael Silver revealed that Saleh “plans to regroup, go on vacation with his family, and prepare for the next hiring cycle, when he should be in demand as a defensive coordinator. He has no plans to join anyone’s staff during the 2024 season, should an opportunity arise…”

Saleh’s resume as an NFL head coach left much to be desired. Of coaches that lasted at least one NFL season with the Jets, Saleh had the third-worst winning percentage all-time in franchise history (.357).

The only two coaches in franchise history who were worse are Rich Kotite (.125) and Adam Gase (.281).

We can argue whether firing a head coach near the beginning of the season is going to make a tangible difference in the end result. However, what we can’t argue about is whether Saleh was a good head coach. The results speak for themselves.

Nathaniel Hackett Isn’t Going Anywhere…

So far the only head to roll at 1 Jets Drive is Saleh’s.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on social media that the team does not plan on firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

https://twitter.com/DMRussini/status/1843676014700069141

NFL Insider and Good Morning Football co-host Peter Schrager confirmed that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was being promoted to interim head coach for the rest of the season.

“Some facts here, I was told [Aaron] Rodgers did not have a significant role in the firing of Robert Saleh which a lot of people had already indicated online. Hackett does keep his job as offensive coordinator. Todd Downing keeps his job in that offensive room. Joe Douglas keeps his job. It is Saleh who is going to take the pain here after a 2-3 start,” Schrager explained.

https://twitter.com/PSchrags/status/1843681173740106149