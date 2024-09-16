Jets Pass Rusher Confirms Grim Diagnosis, out for Season

The New York Jets just lost one of their key players.

Pass rusher Jermaine Johnson announced in a 23-second video posted on social media that he tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

“Thank everyone for all the prayers and support! This is not a dark time for me , although there will be dark days ahead, this is Gods way for me to not only grow as a man, person and player but to also inspire others to as well!! 11 will be back and better, BOOK IT🫡🙏🏾🖤,” Johnson posted on X previously Twitter.

“It’s official man, the MRI just came back positive. Well negative information but positive results, I did tear my Achilles, but we good man. We are in great spirits,” Johnson said in a video on his social media. “We gonna get back right. Come on this is just another opportunity to brag about what I came from. Let’s get it.”

Jets Lose Johnson for the Year, Have to Find Alternatives in the Meantime

Johnson, 25, has a long and bright future in the NFL. However, the NFL world keeps spinning and the Jets will be forced to find answers in other areas.

The former Florida State product had collected 10 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and seven pass deflections through his two seasons and change in the league. Johnson was coming off of a Pro Bowl campaign.

New York is going to have to find a way to replace that production. The truth is no one man can replace what Johnson brought to the table. It’ll have to be a group effort. It takes a village.

Head coach Robert Saleh shared that thought process during his media availability on Monday, September 16.

The green and white employ a deep defensive line rotation and Saleh said that’ll never change. It sounds cliche because it is cliche, but it is next man up.

Jets Island of Misfit Toys Are Tasked With Stepping Up

Johnson was a first-round draft choice who came in with massive expectations. With him out of the picture, the green and white will be turning to some lesser-known names to be answers to their problems.

Players like Micheal Clemons, Takk McKinley, Leonard Taylor III, Solomon Thomas, Eric Watts, and Braiden McGregor.

This group of castoffs features mid-round draft selections, undrafted free agents, and former first-round picks who have bounced around the league.

Everyone knows the bigger names like Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald, but they alone won’t be enough.

Losing a guy like Johnson stinks because he contributed both as a pass rusher and a run defender. The only good news is the Jets coaching staff has proven they can make chicken salad out of chicken [expletive].

Over the years there have been situations where the Jets were suddenly without and had to step up. In the Week 2 Tennessee Titans game from over the weekend, the Jets were playing without three key starters at each level of the defense.

Despite that harsh reality, the Jets’ defense is the group that won the game at the end.

The Jets better have bottled up that secret stuff because they will need it throughout the rest of the 2024 season.