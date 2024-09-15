Jets Lose $13 Million Starter to Serious Injury, Carted Off

New York Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson was carted off of the field after sustaining an injury versus the Tennessee Titans.

With 4:41 remaining in the third quarter, Johnson went down on what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

In the middle of the Jets versus Titans game, Johnson broke his silence on social media saying, “Dam… praying for the best! Love yall❤️🙏🏾 finish it yall boys💯🫡.”

The Latest Information on Johnson’s Injury During Jets-Titans Game

CBS on NFL Insider Evan Washburn shared during the television broadcast that the initial fear is the “Achilles.”

The Jets’ official social media account confirmed that information in the middle of the game.

Johnson couldn’t put weight on the leg and had to be carried to the cart. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said that it “does not look good.”

Johnson was in the midst of the third year of his $13 million rookie contract.

Connor Hughes of SNY said the obvious, “This would be a MASSIVE blow for the Jets defense.”

This would be a MASSIVE blow for the #Jets defense. https://t.co/mRjonqwbG5 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 15, 2024

“Jermaine Johnson was emotional on the cart — as were coaches (Robert Saleh, Aaron Whitecotton) who approached him before he was taken to the locker room,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

“Can’t say enough about everything Jermaine Johnson has done since he walked in the building. Really cares about his craft and his teammates. Has worked his a-ss off,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen said on social media.

Jets Are Dealing With Several Injuries on the Defensive Side of the Ball

Before the game, veteran cornerback D.J. Reed tested out his knee in warmups but the team didn’t feel comfortable and decided to hold him out. He had been battling knee soreness.

During the game, the Jets lost veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley to an injury. CBS on NFL Insider Evan Washburn initially shared that it was a foot injury, but upon further examination determined it was a toe injury.

Johnson being carted off made it the third key starter for the Jets defense that became unavailable either during or before the Titans game.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that the team lost, “One key player on each level of the D.”

#Jets defense: Down 3 starters: Johnson, Mosley and Reed. One key player on each level of the D. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 15, 2024

In two seasons and change, Johnson had appeared in 33 games and had made 19 starts. During that period, Johnson registered 10 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and 15 tackles for loss.

The team had massive expectations for Johnson, 25, who was supposed to serve as a key cog in the defensive line rotation in 2024.