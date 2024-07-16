Jets Trade Proposal Reunites Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers

As the New York Jets get ready for the beginning of training camp, a blockbuster trade proposal for Davante Adams could immediately make them one of the biggest Super Bowl favorites for 2024.

Rumors have swirled about a potential Adams trade throughout the offseason. One analyst made a couple of trade proposals to make a deal happen. Here’s what Alex Kay with Bleacher Report suggested as one of several different trade packages.

Jets receive: WR Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

“The Jets aren’t shying away from trading valuable draft picks for proven players near the end of their primes,” Kay wrote. “The team gave up several to get Rodgers following the 2022 campaign and could once again dip into their stockpile to pair the superstar passer back up with the most prolific receiver he’s ever played with.”

Another deal included a pair of second-round picks in 2025 and 2026. Kay also suggested a player-for-player deal involving offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

It’s a bold move, but one that would allow Adams to reunite with Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple.

Latest Davante Adams Trade Rumors

For anyone wanting Adams to get traded, don’t hold your breath.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2022 season. He recently revealed some of the details as to why a trade happened, including a low-ball offer from the Green Bay Packers.

Things haven’t gone well for Adams in Las Vegas. Despite individual success, the Raiders continue to struggle, and the quarterback situation remains tumultuous at best.

However, Adams has made it clear that he isn’t asking for another trade.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Adams told reporters back in April.

Teams may want to pursue Adams, but he hasn’t expressed interest in a move. It’s also worth noting that the financial situation would make a trade difficult.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract in 2022. That’s not the type of deal that can easily be moved, especially for a team that would need to take on the remainder of the deal.

Playing with Rodgers again might be tempting, but there are too many factors going against a potential trade.

Aaron Rodgers Responds to Trade Rumors

Just because a deal likely won’t happen doesn’t mean that Rodgers is going to stop shooting his shot.

While golfing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Rodgers was asked about a potential Adams trade. He made sure to have some fun with the question.

“I love Davante Adams,” Rodgers said. “I can’t wait to play with him…again.”

Adams revealed in a recent interview on Up & Adams that Rodgers is still bothering him about a reunion.

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” Adams said. “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”

Rodgers won two of his four MVP awards with Adams as his No. 1 receiver. A reunion between quarterback and receiver could help him return to form in his final few NFL seasons before retirement.