Aaron Rodgers Keeps Davante Adams-Jets Trade Hopes Alive With 1 Word

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept the trade hopes alive with his former teammate Davante Adams. Rodgers was walking to his next golf hole at the annual American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe when he was approached by a media member.

“I love Luke Getsy, he’s a fantastic coach. I love Davante and I can’t wait to play with him… again,” Rodgers responded when asked a question about Adams’ usage in the new-look Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024.

Rodgers is participating in the celebrity golf tournament that takes place from July 10-14. The tournament features a three-round competition that gets underway on Friday, July 12.

Something to Keep an Eye on During the Season

Adams isn’t a free agent. He is under contract with the Raiders for three more seasons through the 2026 campaign.

However, the devil is in the details of that $140 million contract.

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald gave an interesting assessment on X previously Twitter saying, “DeVante Adams is due $35.6M in 2025 and $36.6M in 2026 from the Raiders, and none of those years are guaranteed. You know what that means, no matter how well he plays with an inexperienced QB.”

What Kelly is saying without saying is that the Raiders are likely to move on from Adams sooner rather than later.

Las Vegas was ranked No. 26 in the partial debut of the Yahoo Sports NFL power rankings ahead of the 2024 season. Later in July, Yahoo Sports will reveal the top 14 of its power rankings which will feature the Jets who weren’t included in the bottom 18.

These two teams are in different categories. The Jets are a contender for a Super Bowl and the Raiders are a rebuilding squad.

Adams, 31, isn’t getting any younger as he enters his No. 11 professional season. He turns 32 in December.

Rodgers Will Have to Bide His Time for the Possibility

Outside of some unforeseen circumstance, Rodgers and Adams won’t be reunited ahead of the 2024 season.

The Jets aren’t trading their QB1 to the Raiders and it doesn’t sound like Las Vegas is in any mood to deal away Adams to New York.

However, things can change quickly in the NFL.

Adams told Kay Adams that he and Rodgers could talk about playing together in the future but “it is not as easy as, obviously we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that but like I said I’m a Raider. He knows that. Maybe in the next lifetime.”

If the Jets are high in the standings and the Raiders are low in the standings they could be the perfect trade partners come the deadline.

One thing is for sure, Adams strongly believes that Rodgers is due for a monster comeback with the Jets in 2024.

“I mean any team that has Aaron Rodgers, especially with a defense like they have, not to mention the playmakers at running back and receiver, they got a little bit of everything,” Adams explained on “Up & Adams.” “When you put a quarterback like him under center, any team is a Super Bowl contender.”