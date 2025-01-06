Joe Namath Shares Strong Stance on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets Future

Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to ponder his football future.

New York Jets legend Joe Namath wasted no time sharing his opinion on what Rodgers should do.

“After watching @AaronRodgers12 play today, there’s no doubt he’s got at a least another year in him. So if he WANTS to, I’d love to see him stay with the Jets. He could definitely help the new GM and coach, as well as play ball. He’s still throwing with accuracy and authority,” Namath posted on X previously Twitter.

Rodgers Still Has More to Give to The Game

In the final regular season game for the Jets this season, Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes. Outside of a slow start in the first quarter, Rodgers looked mobile, decisive, and raised the level of play of those around him.

After the game, he told the media, “I know I can still play.”

The four-time NFL MVP is under contract through the 2025 season. Rodgers is on the books for a $23.5 million cap hit which is incredibly manageable for the Jets.

He just finished one of the best single seasons a Jets quarterback has ever had. Rodgers started every single game this season at QB becoming the first Jets QB to accomplish that feat since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. He completed 63% of his passes, threw for 3,897 passing yards, and had a 28-touchdown to 11-interception ratio.

Rodgers Might be The Best – Most Realistic QB Option in 2025

When you list all of his accomplishments from his career and this past season, Rodgers should be in the running to be back. Plus when you consider the alternatives available at the quarterback position – Rodgers might be the team’s best bet.

According to Tankathon, the Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. That is likely too far down the board to select one of the top passers in this class. The free agent options are non-existent at the game’s most important position.

It might behoove all parties to run it back in 2025, albeit in a different way. That decision won’t be for Rodgers to make alone, the Jets are in the middle of the hiring process this offseason.

Gang Green needs to hire a new head coach, general manager, and an entirely new coaching staff. Those key decision-makers will also have a hand in whether or not Rodgers returns.

Is Rodgers willing to learn a new offense? Will the culture that he brings to the table mesh with the new one that is coming in from the outside? Does Rodgers even still want to play the game of football?

If Week 18 is any indication he seems to have rekindled his love of the game and clearly still has talent left in that 41-year-old body.