Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message After Jets Win vs. Dolphins

Aaron Rodgers won’t be retiring from the New York Jets due to eroding ability.

After the team’s 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers gave an eyebrow-raising comment about what he still has left in the tank at 41 years of age.

‘I know I can still play,” Rodgers told the media on Sunday, January 5. “I know I can still do the things that I need to do to be successful. It just comes down to the desire on their side & ultimately my desire after I kind of take some time mentally & physically to rest & relax.”

Rodgers Ended the 2024 Season With a Bang

It didn’t start great for Rodgers. The first pass of the game bounced off of Davante Adams and was intercepted by the Dolphins.

Outside of the first quarter, Rodgers was dealing – inspiring optimism that he still has more gas left in the tank.

Rodgers finished the game 23-of-36 for 274 passing yards with four touchdown passes and that one interception.

The 2024 season for the Jets will be among the most disappointing in team history considering expectations before the year. However, Rodgers’ 2024 campaign will forever sit among the best in franchise history.

Rodgers finished with 28 passing touchdowns and 3,897 passing yards. Both of those stats are the third most by a Jets quarterback in a single season.

Rodgers on Retirement Questions

On “NFL Gameday Morning” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said he spoke with people inside Rodgers’ inner circle about his football future.

“There are several people close to him that I know are preparing for the fact that this could in fact be it,” Rapoport shared.

After the game, Rodgers was asked for his reaction to that report.

“Yeah, I don’t have a relationship with Ian. I’m not sure who does in my circle. Probably no one that has talked to me in the last short while. No offense to Ian of course,” Rodgers responded.

During his post-game on-field interview with NFL Fox reporter Pam Oliver, Rodgers told her that he isn’t “going to hold anyone up” with his football decision.

Rodgers has said over the last couple of weeks that after the season he wants to get away and rest mentally and physically. This will be a multi-part decision.

Rodgers has to decide if he still wants to play the game of football. The new Jets regime that will be hired in the coming weeks must decide if they want Rodgers back.

