Jets Sign 24-Year-Old Former First Round Pick After Wave of Cuts

The New York Jets have added even more talent to its stalwart defense.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on social media that 24-year-old defensive back Lewis Cine is joining the Jets. Cine was the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with the former Georgia product on Tuesday, August 27.

When the Vikings cut Cine he was subject to the waiver wire system. Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed on X previously Twitter that he went, “unclaimed.”

Cine Is an Interesting Dart Throw by the Jets in 2024

The problem for Cine at the NFL level has been the injury bug.

During his rookie season with the Vikings, Cine suffered a “compound leg fracture” in the Week 4 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO CONTENT***

According to Eric Edholm of the NFL Media Group, that serious injury “necessitated a prolonged recovery.”

After only appearing in three games during his rookie season, Cine did return to action in 2023. He appeared in seven games but only registered eight defensive snaps. The Vikings made him primarily a special teams player where he suited up for 48% of those reps.

Jeff Wald of Fox9 said, “[Cine] was never the same” after his injury and was the reason the Vikings decided to move on this offseason. However, he did show some pop during the preseason registering 11 total tackles, a sack, and an interception according to Wald.

Cine will start on the practice squad for the Jets.

The Jets Defense Is Overflowing With Talent

When Cine joined the Jets he became the No. 10 former first-round draft choice on the defensive side of the ball.

The others include Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, Javon Kinlaw, C.J. Mosley, Takk McKinley, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, and Haason Reddick.

Four of those ten first-round defenders were originally selected by the Jets, the other six were all acquired one way or another.

This defensive coaching staff has proven that they can get the most out of their talent. There have been plenty of examples of undrafted free agents making plays like Tony Adams and Bryce Huff.

This offseason the Jets turned a reclamation project into a bonafide member of the 53-man roster. McKinley revealed to the media that the Jets were the only team this offseason to offer him an opportunity.

He certainly made the most of it by making plays in the preseason and turning heads in training camp. Not only did he make the initial 53-man roster, but he is expected to have a role in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Jets were able to make something out of McKinley, maybe they can make something out of Cine too.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on SportsCenter that, “there hasn’t been a lot of progress” between Reddick and the Jets on his contract issues.

He explained it as a “game of chicken” that currently has “no end in sight.” With Reddick’s status very much up in the air, that opens the door for some of the other pass rushers on the team to make some noise.