Analyst Raves About ‘Unblockable’ Jets Reclamation Project in Camp

The New York Jets might have stumbled into an overlooked piece of the championship puzzle.

On June 13 the green and white signed veteran pass rusher Takk McKinley to the 90-man roster after a successful tryout. It hasn’t taken long for the former first-round draft choice to make an impact.

Nick Faria who covers the Jets for the Pro Football Network and Athlon Sports shared on social media that McKinley has been “completely unblockable in team” at training camp on Saturday, July 27.

Faria added that McKinley has had five sacks “in the last three practices.”

According to Faria, by the end of Saturday’s practice, McKinley had recorded his second sack of the day and sixth overall since training camp opened. “It’s getting absurd,” Faria said.

McKinley Is Showing That Promise From the Beginning of His Career

The UCLA product was highly regarded coming out of college. McKinley entered the NFL as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Through his first two years in the league with the Atlanta Falcons, it appeared he was on a great trajectory with 13 sacks, but he never had that kind of production again.

After playing out his four-year rookie contract with Atlanta, McKinley has been on six teams over the last four years. He got 13 sacks in his first two years, but he has only had seven total from 2019 through 2023.

The Jets gave him a tryout this offseason and he impressed enough to warrant a spot on the 90-man roster heading into camp. It was a modest kick of the tires with McKinley signing a one-year $1.12 million deal with no guaranteed money.

If he stinks, the Jets would move on with no harm and no foul. However, if he impressed, the Jets could have a steal on their hands.

So far it’s looking good.

At the Jets’ open practice to the fans on Saturday, July 27 a McKinley highlight clip went viral.

McKinley appeared to blow right past backup offensive lineman Austin Deculus for a would-be sack. In practice, you aren’t allowed to hit the quarterback, but McKinley reacted as if he knew he would have gotten home if that were a real live scenario.

Social media user, Let’s Talk Jets, captioned it on social media saying, “McKinley is a man amongst boys right now.”

McKinley is a man amongst boys right now 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D4A8YcOL2s — Let's Talk Jets! (@TalkJetsRadio) July 27, 2024

A Chance to Realize His Full Potential With the Jets

Not much was thought of McKinley before training camp as it pertains to the 53-man roster perspective, however he has been turning some heads.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso hinted on social media that McKinley “could be on track to swiping a former mid-round pick’s spot on [the] DL [defensive line].” Caporoso didn’t say who he was talking about by name, but he certainly seemed to be referencing Micheal Clemons who is fighting for a roster spot in camp.

Sounds like Takk could be on track to swiping a former mid round pick’s spot on DL https://t.co/kMpTZo45gd — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) July 27, 2024

It has been wildly impressive so far, but head coach Robert Saleh has reserved critical judgment until the pads come on. After a day off on Sunday, July 28 the pads will in fact come on Monday, July 29.

“He has an opportunity to resurrect himself. [Takk] is still young [28 years of age]. He’s a relentless worker. Again he possesses all of the traits that we covet out of our D-Line. This will be the first opportunity for him to kind of be in a front that just lets him rip the way that we do. Excited for him to get the pads on to see where he goes from here,” Saleh explained to the media.