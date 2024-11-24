$275 Million Big Armed Young QB Named Trade Option for Jets

A new option has emerged for the New York Jets at the quarterback position in 2025.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic said the Jets “could explore” a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason.

This week, she is the second NFL Insider to discuss the possibility of a Lawrence-Jets potential trade. Connor Hughes of SNY also mentioned it while exploring the Jets’ alternatives at the quarterback position in 2025.

Lawrence signed a $275 million contract that tied him at the time with Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player in NFL history. That has since been surpassed by Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott.

Jets Would Have Another Shot of Landing Lawrence

Fans of the green and white thought they were going to get Lawrence back in 2020. The team started the season 0-13 and the former Clemson product was the projected No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence earned comparisons to Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning coming out of school as a can’t miss generational prospect.

The Jets inexplicably won back-to-back games at the end of the season that took them out of the Lawrence race in the NFL draft. Instead, they ended up with the No. 2 overall pick and they selected Zach Wilson out of BYU.

Wilson became one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history. To be fair, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Four of the five passers have been traded to new teams, the only one who remains in the same spot is Lawrence.

Something Doesn’t Add Up…

Where are these Lawrence potential trade conversations coming from?

The former No. 1 overall pick signed this record-breaking extension in June of 2024. Six months later he is being discussed as a potential trade option. It doesn’t make sense.

Now the Jaguars could join the Jets as a team that is starting over with a new regime. There have been some very loud whispers that they could change both their general manager and head coach this offseason.

Sometimes when new people come in they want to draft their own guys as opposed to being forced to eat someone’s leftovers.

However, this feels like a rare circumstance where that wouldn’t be the case. The Jaguars are pot committed to Lawrence. If they did want to move on less than a year removed from Lawrence’s historic contract – the Jets should ask themselves why would the Jaguars be doing this.

Also, another pressing question is what would be the compensation to acquire Lawrence from the Jaguars? Neither Hughes nor Russini discussed trade price when talking Lawrence trade possibilities.

Lawrence, 25, is immensely talented and has shown flashes of that at the NFL level. In his four seasons in the NFL, Lawrence has completed 63.4% of his passes, has thrown for 13,774 passing yards, and has a 69 touchdown to 45 interception ratio.

According to the official roster sheet, Lawrence stands in at 6-foot-6 and tips the scales at 220 pounds. There are no official measurements listed for his flowing golden locks, however.

If Lawrence is truly available the Jets owe it to themselves to perform their due diligence. However, this is a move they should probably steer clear of.

That contract is gargantuan and quite frankly Lawrence has lived up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick or this generational can’t miss prospect. It might be better than what the Jets have but that shouldn’t be the bar.