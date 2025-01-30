Eagles Get Good News Prior To Super Bowl Rematch Against The Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are all eyes focused on the Super Bowl, as they prepare for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

As with any championship game – and indeed any football game – the keys to victory rest on two things: quarterback play, and the performances of the offensive and defensive lines.

The Eagles have the #1 offensive line in the NFL, bookended by All-Pros, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. And although there were some injury concerns prior to, and during the NFC Championship routing of the Washington Commanders to interior linemen, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson, there is at least a semblance of optimism that both could play on Super Bowl Sunday.

The defensive line, on the hand, does not quite exude that level of all-around prowess. Whilst All-Pro, Jalen Carter, and former 1st round nose tackle, Jordan Davis, provide top-end interior pressure and run defense, the edge does not quite reach that standard.

Edge rushers Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and Bryce Huff combined for just 17 sacks on the season – fewer than the single sack totals of some elite pass rushers this year.

However, one bright spot for the D line is the now-more likely return of one of the key members of Philadelphia’s pass rush – Super Bowl-winning and long, long-time defensive end, Brandon Graham.

Graham, who landed on IR in November, and was expected to miss the rest of the season, could now end up playing in his third Super Bowl, per Ari Meirov.

Breaking: #Eagles DE Brandon Graham has been designated to return from IR. pic.twitter.com/pUj5iMUvug — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brandon Graham Activated Off Of IR, Looking To Make Third Super Bowl Appearance

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reports that Graham will take part in practice as early as Thursday, despite previously been ruled out for the year last fall.

“Graham was thought to be done for the season when he tore his triceps in Week 12, but he has been talking about a potential return over the last few weeks and the Eagles are giving him the chance to show he’s able to play. Graham has been designated for return from injured reserve and he’s set to take part in practice on Thursday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that the Eagles would give Graham the full two weeks before making a call about his availability against the Chiefs.”

What Does Graham Mean To The Eagles’ Defense?

Although this is just the first step for the Pro Bowl defensive end, who has been with the team for an incredible 15 seasons, it will certainly bolster the pass rush – and indeed the locker room morale, to have their now-legendary defensive steward lined up beside them.

After all, Graham managed to contribute 3.5 sacks in 11 games and just 1 start in what has been a career epitomized by consistency.

His availability also gives defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, another reliable end to add to the rotation next Sunday, which given Chiefs’ struggles on the exterior of the offensive line – where guard, Joe Thuney, now starts at left tackle – could be the difference-maker come the critical moments of the game.