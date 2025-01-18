Hi, Subscriber

49ers Coach Spurns Jets Request for Head Coach Interview

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49er quarterback coach Brian Griese, New York Jets
Getty
San Francisco 49er quarterback coach Brian Griese prior to the game against the Chicago Bears

The San Francisco 49ers have grown to dread the NFL offseason. While free agency and the NFL draft bring optimism to every organization in hopes of building a Super Contender, the 49ers see the offseason as a curse. Usually preceded by a heart-breaking playoff loss, the offseason leaves a looming feeling of what or who the team will lose rather than gain. For the most part, San Francisco has done a fantastic job maneuvering through coaching departures and roster transactions. And after a 6-11 season, avoiding an offseason with distraction and outside noise seemed plausible for the first time since 2020. Unfortunately, the NFL has other plans.

As the 49ers embark on their own search to replace three coordinators, the rest of the league is doing the same.

One team San Francisco has a connection with is the New York Jets. Whether it is plucking each other’s players during free agency or coach swapping, the two teams have been intertwined since 2021. Now, with the 49ers going all in to bring Robert Saleh back to San Francisco, the Jets are attempting to steal a coach from the Red and Gold.

Jets Request Interview with Brian Griese

The New York Jets are searching high and low to find a new regime capable of turning around their sinking ship. Owner Woody Johnson is as hands-on as ever. They hired the 33rd Team, a conglomerate of current and former NFL players, coaches, and executives working as online football analysts, to help spearhead the search, leading them to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets requested to interview San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback coach Brian Griese for their vacant head coach position.

The news was odd, at first, considering Griese has never called plays in the NFL and only has four years of coaching experience. Not to mention, it would be quite the jump from quarterback coach to head coach without taking the proper incremental stops to reach that level.

However, Griese put to rest any possibility of leaving the 49ers’ staff this offseason.

Brian Costello, Jets reporter for the New York Post, reported on Friday that Griese declined New York’s request for an interview. Costello did add a reason for the action, but of the 12 candidates the Jets have interviewed, Griese is the only one to turn down the opportunity.

Griese’s decision, whatever the reasoning, is a good sign for the 49ers heading into a pivotal 2025 offseason.

What Griese’s Return Signifies

The 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons. They will also sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a lucrative contract extension sometime this offseason. The deal may even break the $300 million plateau, resetting the quarterback market.

None of their success would be possible without Griese. In 2022, San Francisco was staunchly behind third-overall pick Trey Lance. However, in the offseason, Griese advocated for the team to draft Purdy with the final pick of the NFL Draft, citing his accuracy and processing ability.

Little did they know, but the 49ers were making a franchise-altering selection. Lance goes on to break his foot in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo steps in before getting injured past the halfway point of the season, and the rest is history.

Retaining Griese is important, not just for the team and quarterback room, but ultimately to continue Brock Purdy’s growth as he inks pen to an eventual brand new contract.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Coach Spurns Jets Request for Head Coach Interview

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x