49ers Going ‘All In’ on Robert Saleh for Defensive Coordinator

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers
Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers search for a new defensive coordinator may be over before it even starts. At least, that is what the team is hoping for. Two weeks after a season-finale loss against the Cardinals, the 49ers have held just two interviews for their vacant defensive coordinator position. However, In a league full of available top-tier defensive minds like Dennis Allen, Matt Eberflus, and Lou Anarumo, San Francisco has set their sights on one man and one man only — Robert Saleh.

On the latest episode of 49ers Plus/Minus, the Athletic’s Matt Barrows revealed the 49ers made a robust offer to Saleh, hoping to avoid a lingering coaching search.

“It’s Robert Saleh or bust, really,” Barrows said. “Because they have not done much work with anybody else to this point. I have heard that they already told Saleh, ‘We will make you the highest-paid defensive coordinator in all the land if you sign with us.’ So, now it is just a matter of waiting for Saleh.”

Waiting is exactly what the 49ers will have to do in order to hire Saleh as he journeys through the vacant head coaching landscape, hoping for another chance.

According to multiple reports, the former New York Jets head coach has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. Saleh is also the first known candidate for the rival Dallas Cowboys’ coaching job. However, it is unknown when an interview will take place.

Robert Saleh’s Fit With the 49ers

It would be wrong to state that Saleh is not an excellent fit with the San Francisco 49ers, having already led a top-five defense multiple times in the Red and Gold.

Saleh spent four seasons with San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. In 2019, his defense was sixth in the league in forced turnovers (27), second in total defense (281.8 yards per game), first in passing defense (169.2 yards per game), and fourth in sacks (48).

In his final two years with San Francisco, Saleh’s defense ranked in the top five–making him a no-brainer to re-hire.

However, the fact San Francisco has yet to officially interview candidates such as former Saints’ coach Dennis Allen or Bears’ coach Matt Eberflus feels negligent.

While Saleh provides comfort to 49ers’ general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, who already has a built-in relationship with him, can they risk hoping he does not sign with another team?

What happens if they wait for weeks, watching other great defensive coaches get hired, only for Saleh to be named head coach elsewhere?

Despite a lackluster 2024 season, a silver lining is having the opportunity to have the first crack at interviewing coaches. The 49ers will waste their edge if they choose to be passive, hoping for Saleh to return.

49ers Timeline to Hire DC

Other than Saleh, the 49ers interviewed Detroit Lions’ passing game coordinator, Deshea Townsend, for their defensive coordinator vacancy. However, with the Lions still in the playoff, hiring Townsend feels like a longshot.

Barrows adds that he is sure San Francisco has had informal communications with Jets’ interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who took over for Saleh early this season.

As the 49ers continue their search, Barrow expects a resolution to come as soon as next week.

If Saleh returns, it would mark the end of a four-year departure and reunite him with the regime he almost won a Super Bowl with back in 2019.

