49ers Interview Robert Saleh and One Other for Defensive Coordinator Role

The San Francisco 49ers are wasting no time trying to fill their coaching vacancies. On Thursday, the team announced they have completed interviews with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Detroit Lions’ passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.

Earlier this week, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the 49ers are planning to make Robert Saleh an offer to be their next Defensive Coordinator. While it is unknown if they did during the interview, it is a step in the right direction for a reunion between the two parties.

As of now, Saleh is the odds-on favorite to return to San Francisco but has two head coaching interviews lined up. According to multiple reports, Saleh will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders within the next few weeks.

It is unsure if the 49ers will wait for Saleh to complete his interview before making a decision, but news of his potential is the least shocking news of the offseason.

Robert Saleh to the Rescue

Under Nick Sorensen, the 49ers saw their sack total and takeaways drop by double-digits. Most astonishingly, San Francisco gave up nearly 125 rushing yards per game this season. During Saleh’s tenure, San Francisco’s run defenses never allowed more than 116 yards per game.

Saleh spent four seasons with San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. In 2019, his defense was sixth in the league in forced turnovers (27), second in total defense (281.8 yards per game), first in passing defense (169.2 yards per game), and fourth in sacks (48). That effort helped power the 49ers to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs, where they lost 31–20.

In his final two years with San Francisco, Saleh’s defense ranked top five. His proven track record is what leads the 49ers to believe he can fix their defensive woes.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy recently discussed Saleh’s future, with Graziano viewing the 49ers as the leading contender to land the coach.

“A few people I’ve talked to expect the former Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh to be the favorite to land back in San Francisco to fill their open defensive coordinator position,” Graziano wrote. “Saleh is also on the Jaguars’ list of head coach interviewees, so one would assume he’d let that situation play out before taking a coordinator job.”

While San Francisco waits for Saleh to make a decision, Detroit Lions’ coach Deshea Townsend presents an intriguing alternative.

49ers Throwing a Curveball?

Last year, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to get back to basics after firing Steve Wilks. This year, Shanahan seems more willing than ever to make necessary changes in order to win a Super Bowl.

“I’m not saying you’ve got to change schemes, but you have to have the ability, the history, and the knowledge of how to change some stuff up when you’re in some certain situations and I think that we do need that more going forward.”

While Deshea Townsend may not be the most popular choice, he provides something fresh, different, and, most importantly, effective. As the Lions’ passing game coordinator, Townsend’s unit led the NFL this season with an 82 passer rating allowed and was fourth in defensive passing DVOA.

He also brings pedigree as a coach and player along with him.

The 49-year-old enjoyed a 13-season playing career, where he won two Super Bowls as a cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since his retirement, Townsend has coached for 14 years with stops at the Cardinals, Mississippi State, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and now the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers also intend to interview current assistant defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for their defensive coordinator vacancy.