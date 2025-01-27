49ers Make Major Coaching Staff Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers continue to make big splashes on the coaching market. Over the weekend, the team struck a deal to reunite with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Social media exploded with adulation as the 49ers finally got their guy. However, there was still work to be done as San Francisco still needed to fill their vacant special teams coordinator position.

After firing Brian Schneider following a 31st-ranked special teams outing in 2024, the 49ers immediately started interviewing candidates. They talked to inexperienced assistants such as Detroit Lions’ Jett Modkins but then shifted to more seasoned coaches.

The first up was for former 10-year veteran and current Broncos’ assistant Chris Banjo. In 2024, Denver ranked in the top ten in yards per punt and kickoff return and in yards allowed per punt and kickoff return. In addition, Banjo played a key role in Marvin Mims Jr.’s ascension to All-Pro punt returner.

Then, the focus shifted to former Carolina Panthers’ coordinator Chris Tabor, who has seen an absurd amount of success in his 30-plus years of coaching. From Hall of Famer Devin Hester to perennial Pro Bowler Joshua Cribbs and kicker Phil Dawson, Tabor is one of the most accomplished names available.

Yet, San Francisco is going a different direction and one greatly impacted by the return of Robert Saleh.

49ers Finally Hire a Special Teams Coordinator

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the hiring of Brant Boyer as the team’s special teams coordinator.

Despite an initial commitment to retaining demoted coordinator Nick Sorensen, shortly after Saleh was hired, the team quickly pivoted. The first sign of Saleh re-shaping the staff with his own coaches.

Boyer has spent 13 years coaching special teams in the NFL. Starting as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, Boyer has served as the New York Jets’ special teams coordinator since 2016. Most notably, Boyer was a member of Saleh’s coaching staff from 2021 to 2024.

Throughout his time in New York, Boyer survived three coaching regime changes. A testament to his prowess and ability to adjust to new personnel. The skill was a key trait head coach Kyle Shanahan highlighted in his post-season press conference.

Outside of a disastrous 2024 campaign that saw the Jets use five different kickers, Boyer’s special teams never ranked below 5th in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) since 2019.

If wanting to use EPA (Expected Points Added), the results vary. From 2018-2019, Boyer’s special teams ranked inside the top 10. However, from 2021 to 2024, the Jets’ units had an average placement of 17th. Altogether, from 2016 to 2024, his special teams have a -2.62 EPA, good for 14th in that span.

Boyer’s Impact on San Francisco

Brant Boyer, similar to Robert Saleh, brings a hands-on coaching style. His units are aggressive on punts and want to give their teams the advantage in any way possible.

In an excerpt from San Francisco’s announcement of Boyer’s addition, they outline why he was hired.

“During his Jets tenure (2016-24), Boyer led a special teams unit that ranked tied-for-second in total touchdowns (nine), second in blocked punts (eight) and tied-for-fifth in special teams points scored (63) and opponent kickoff return average (21.8). Under Boyer’s guidance, two players (WR Braxton Berrios – 2022 & WR Andre Roberts – 2018) earned Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors as returners, while three players (CB Justin Hardee – 2023, Roberts – 2019 and K Jason Myers – 2019) made Pro Bowl appearances.”

With a struggling, yet still young, Jake Moody at kicker and sophomore return man Jacob Cowing ready to make an impact, the reason for Boyer’s addition is clear. Brant Boyer’s history of success and attacking play style is exactly what the 49ers’ special teams unit needs to be revitalized.