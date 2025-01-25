Hi, Subscriber

49ers Make Major Announcement on Robert Saleh

Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh
Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh smiles against the Washington Commanders in the second half of the preseason game at MetLife Stadium

Following a long and arduous journey, the San Francisco 49ers finally got their guy. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, after interviewing for three head coaching jobs, Robert Saleh is now officially returning to the 49ers as defensive coordinator.

People widely regard Saleh, 45, for his ability to develop strong, disciplined defenses, and they see his hiring as a key step toward pushing the 49ers back to the top of the NFL food chain.

Saleh’s return to San Francisco comes after a stint as head coach of the New York Jets, where he helped transform the franchise’s defense into one of the league’s best. Despite his departure from the 49ers after the 2020 season, his time in New York only served to solidify his status as one of the most respected defensive strategists in the NFL. Now, the 49ers are hoping to harness Saleh’s defensive expertise to help their Super Bowl aspirations.

A Legacy of Defensive Success in San Francisco

Saleh originally joined the 49ers in 2017 as their defensive coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan. During his four seasons with the team, he transformed the 49ers’ defense into one of the league’s most formidable units. His defensive schemes played a crucial role in the 49ers’ return to the Super Bowl in 2019, where they came close to winning the title but ultimately fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2019, Saleh’s defense was the backbone of the team, ranking as one of the best in the NFL. The 49ers finished first in the league in passing yards allowed per game (169.2), second in total defense (281.8 yards per game), and second in sacks (48). The defense featured standout performances from players like defensive lineman Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, and cornerback Richard Sherman. Saleh’s ability to make the most of his personnel was key to the team’s dominance.

After his departure, Saleh’s defensive success continued in New York, where he spent three years as head coach of the Jets. While the team’s overall performance remained inconsistent, Saleh’s defensive approach elevated individual players to new heights. Under his guidance, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams both earned Pro Bowl selections, while Gardner was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Saleh’s Jets ranked as one of the top defensive teams in the league during his tenure, a testament to his ability to develop young talent and instill a disciplined defensive philosophy.

Perfect Time for Return

Robert Saleh’s return comes at just the right for the 49ers. Coming off a down year and struggling under Nick Sorensen, he is tasked with restoring San Francisco’s defense. Thankfully, the roster still boasts top talent, such as former defensive player of the year Bosa and perennial All-Pro Warner.

One of the most intriguing parts of Saleh’s return is how he will use budding star Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha in the secondary. Add in cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, and it could result in the best secondary San Francisco has seen since 2019.

Saleh will also be responsible for improving San Francisco’s putrid run defense. It will start with improving the team’s personnel — something Saleh will have more of a say in this time around.

The San Francisco 49ers have long established their strong defensive identity, and with Robert Saleh back at the helm, they expect to begin dominating on that side of the ball. Saleh’s return will be integral to restoring the 49ers to greatness and hopefully finishing what he and Shanahan started back in 2017.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

