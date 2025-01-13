49ers Predicted to Lose All-Pro Defender in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers offseason has officially begun. The organization is leaving behind 2024, for good reason, and turning its eyes to 2025.

Hopefully, a brighter and less injured future is in store for the 49ers next season. To reach that future, the front office must pull all the right strings.

It starts with extending quarterback Brock Purdy, which is practically guaranteed, according to General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, and then deciding which potential high-price players are worth keeping around must be prioritized.

The 49ers are projected to have $50 million in cap space to start 2025 before the aforementioned Purdy extension. Thus, San Francisco will have to be picky with how they spend their money.

One analyst believes the 49ers will be forced to say goodbye to one of their defensive stars in the forthcoming offseason.

Losing Talanoa Hufanga

One of the biggest names often discussed when analyzing the 49ers’ offseason is safety Talanoa Hufanga. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan publicly stated he wants the organization to re-sign Hufanga. However, the 26-year-old safety might be better suited for testing the open market and hammering down what his value is.

If the former All-Pro decides to test free agency, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report predicts he could land in a familiar destination for former San Francisco 49ers.

“The [Indianapolis] Colts secondary was a major issue at times this season. It would still be good to see them acquire a true number-one corner, but they at least have a few promising young pieces at the position. The same can’t be sad at safety, where Nick Cross gave up a 111.7 passer rating when targeted,” Ballentine wrote. “Talanoa Hufanga only played in seven games this season due to injury, but he could hit the market as a 26-year-old free agent with experience on a good defense in San Francisco. Signing him could eliminate safety as a need in the draft while dramatically improving the secondary.”

Hufanga, a 2022 All-Pro, suffered a torn ACL in November last season. After returning, he played just two games before tearing ligaments in his wrist. The injury cost him 10 games in 2024, which could potentially drive his asking price down.

In seven games this season, Hufanga totaled 28 tackles and a 74.5 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

His acquisition would reunite him with multiple former 49ers players. Former third-round pick Trey Sermon is a common commodity in the Colts’ backfield. Meanwhile, former 49ers’ fifth-round pick Samuel Womack enjoyed an increased role after being claimed following 53-man roster cutdown day.

If Hufanga opts to leave San Francisco, they will need to find a viable replacement.

49ers Replacing Hufanga

The easy choice to take Hufanga’s starting job would be former third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown. Unfortunately, the Penn State product suffered from a sophomore slump, leading to uncertainty with his role in 2025.

The 49ers could very well be looking to replace him as well. San Francisco could also look at the free agency pool to find their next starter.

Ironically, Colts’ safety Julian Blackmon came to the Bay Area for a visit with the 49ers last offseason. Maybe they reconnect this offseason instead. San Francisco could also choose to pay veteran like Justin Simmons to pair with rookie Malik Mustapha.

Whatever the front office chooses, finding a legitimate starter on the backend of the defense may be one of their more important tasks during the offseason.