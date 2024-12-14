49ers Still Planning to Sign Brock Purdy to Long-Term Deal

The San Francisco 49ers 2024 season is over. Not technically or mathematically, as the team still has a less than one percent chance to make the playoffs. But in logic and sound, Thursday Night’s 12-6 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams is the resounding end to a dreadful season.

While the dark cloud over the organization yet to be lifted, a franchise-altering offseason looms that could see the sun shine down on 49ers’ HQ once again.

The 49ers have left to door open to release 2023 pro bowler Javon Hargave, after a contract restructure. Former all pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s contract is not unmovable, especially after a down season. And San Francisco must still decide whether linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga are worth signing to contract extensions.

With a potential roster overhaul forthcoming, the 49ers will have to figure out what to do with quarterback Brock Purdy. Either sign him long-term or force the quarterback to play out the final year of his rookie contract.

But according to one insider, the 49ers are dedicated to working out a new deal with the former Mr. Irrelevant.

49ers Commitment to Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is coming off one of the worst performances of his career. With the season on the line and rain coming down, Purdy looked lost. Wild inaccuracies led to a season-low 45.2% completion rate, and a back-breaking to interception while targeting Jauan Jennings in double-coverage allowed the Rams to ice the clock.

After the game, Purdy took responsibility for the loss and his poor play.

“I just feel like I had a lot of plays left out there that I could have made for our team,” he said. “Thought the defense and special teams played so good. That’s what’s hurting me. I feel like I failed the team.”

Despite the career-low, San Francisco still views Purdy as their franchise quarterback and still plan to sign him to a contract extension this offseason, according to Dianna Russini of the Athletic.

“They’re are firmly committed to Brock Purdy as their long-term quarterback. I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multi-year contract extension with Purdy this offseason.”

Russini adds the 49ers have consistently sent the message that, “Purdy is our quarterback.”

One area still unknown is Purdy’s price tag. Is the numerical value close to Dak Prescott’s record-holding $60 million per year? Or has the number regressed alongside Purdy’s 2024 season?

Predicting Purdy’s Contract Value

NFL insider Tom Pelissero joined the Rich Eisen Show to weigh on Purdy’s future contract and what to expect this offseason.

“With Brock Purdy, I think you have to look at it in the aggregate here,” Pelissero told Eisen. “In his short career, because he took over as a seventh-round pick, and took over late in the 2022 season, he’s already got 13 games with 120 passer rating, which is the most of any player ever over their first three seasons here. The efficiency numbers are really strong on him, and he’s been a part of four playoff wins.”

Pelissero asserts Purdy’s success and the current quarterback-contract market align. But the insider questions whether San Francisco is willing to reach that high to retain their quarterback.

“If a deal is going to get done, I would anticipate it is at the top of the quarterback market for all the reasons that I just said.” Pelissero continued, “Right now, that Dak’s [Prescott] number. That is $60 million per year. Are the 49ers willing to go to that or are they going to be in a situation where you could have a standoff with your starting quarterback into the offseason here?”

Pelissero also dismisses the idea of Purdy accepting a low-ball offer, adding the quarterback has earned top of the market money.

“But I don’t think this is a, ‘Hey, we’re going to make you the 10th-highest-paid quarterback,’ and Brock Purdy just saying, ‘Hey, where do I sign?'” Pelissero added. “Based upon his production, based on the playoff success, I’m sure he feels like he deserves to be paid at the top of the market.”

As the offseason approaches, the 49ers are preparing for yet another captivating negotiation with one of their top stars.