49ers Predicted to Sign All-Pro to $45 Million Contract

The San Francisco 49ers offseason has unofficially begun. The organization is leaving behind 2024, for good reason, and turning its eyes to 2025.

Hopefully, a brighter and less injured future is in store for the 49ers next season. To reach that future, the front office must pull all the right strings.

It starts with extending quarterback Brock Purdy, which is practically guaranteed, according to recent reports. Cutting Javon Hargrave and Deebo Samuel has to be on the table. And deciding which potential high-price players are worth keeping around must be prioritized.

The 49ers are projected to have $65 million in cap space to start 2025 before the aforementioned Purdy extension. Thus, San Francisco will have to be picky with how they spend their money.

One analyst believes the 49ers should focus on retaining one of their stars rather than playing at the top of the free-agent market.

49ers Predicted to Re-sign All Pro

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the 49ers should sign safety Talanoa Hufanga to a lucrative contract extension during the season rather than waiting for the offseason.

Knox acknowledges Hufanga’s injury history but believes the young safety is too much of a playmaker for San Francisco to let test the market.

“Extending him now would prevent the 49ers from competing with other teams for his services and could help provide a little financial clarity ahead of a huge offseason decision.”

Hufanga, a 2022 All-Pro, suffered a torn ACL in November last season. After returning, he played just two games before tearing ligaments in his wrist. The injury cost him 10 games in 2024, which could potentially drive his asking price down.

To Knox’s point, locking up Hufanga now at a cheaper price would lay the groundwork for a pivotal offseason.

In two games back from the wrist injury, Hufanga has exploded off the tape. Totaling 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a 77 PFF run-defense grade, the fourth-year safety demonstrated his talents.

The 49ers already signed cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year, $88.8 million extension this year — a move Knox says San Francisco should emulate the urgency of with Hufanga.

With limited funds, the 49ers have to be smart with their spending. Knox’s prediction for Hufanga’s contract fits into a plan that should allow San Francisco plenty of offseason flexibility.

Hufanga Contract Prediction:

The belief is Purdy’s extension will take priority over other moves, but Knox says San Francisco should consider solidifying the rest of the roster first.

“Purdy may command a top-of-the-market contract because that’s just the nature of the quarterback position. The 49ers have $50.9 million in cap space currently, and they may want to address other contracts before assessing what they’re willing to offer Purdy.”

Building the roster first is not a bad plan, especially with how much turnover could be in order. Extending Hufanga could be another step to fortify the 49ers’ defense before committing a multi-year contract to Purdy.

Knox predicts the 49ers to sign Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year, $45 million extension with $19.5 million guaranteed. The deal would rank second among safeties in 2024.