49ers Respond to Deebo Samuel’s Social Media Outburst

49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers should be focusing on a must-win game this Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy are answering questions about how they divvy up-skill players’ touches.

On Monday, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to social media to voice his frustrations regarding his play.

“Not struggling at all just not getting the ball,” Samuel said in a now-deleted post.

Samuel’s comments came a day after he totaled seven touches for 35 yards in the team’s season-saving win over the Chicago Bears.

On Tuesday, Samuel doubled down, telling the media, “You read what you read. A little frustrated for sure.” He also admitted that he and Shanahan talk about touches on a regular basis, something unbeknownst to the rest of the world.

The 49ers were forced to address Samuel’s posts and the potential lingering effects ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams.

The 49ers Response to Samuel’s Post

When asked if Samuel has voiced his frustrations to him, Shanahan responded, “Deebo and I talk everyday. I mean, I understand Deebo saying that. Deebo wants to help us out, and the only way he helps us out is getting the ball more, and we’d like to get it to him more. We’ll continue to work at that.”

Oddly enough, the 49ers target Samuel at the second-highest rate of anybody on the team. His 72 touches are bested only by Jordan Mason, who is now on Injured Reserve.

Shanahan later addressed the possible distractions Deebo Samuel’s post could cause.

“We’d always love things to stay in-house. Is it a distraction in our building? No. It’s the first time I talked about [Samuel’s touches]. Deebo and I see each other everyday and talk about stuff every day.”

Shanahan went on to call the post “water under the bridge,” showing a readiness to move on.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy seemed to agree with Samuel’s message.

“He’s right. There are moments throughout seasons where guys just don’t get the ball. I want to get Deebo the ball and have him break all the records. I want to have Deebo do Deebo things. I’m going to do everything I can to get him the ball.”

Tight End George Kittle is taking a different approach to Samuel’s social media activity, choosing to believe his teammate is on the verge of breaking out.

Kittle Preparing for a Samuel Breakout

“Deebo’s very close to breaking it wide open,” Kittle said. “I’m very excited for him this Thursday because I think he’s going to have one of those amazing Deebo Thursday Night games.”

George Kittle reacts to Deebo Samuel’s tweet and thinks he’s going to POP OFF on TNF 👀 “Deebo’s very close to breaking it wide open. I’m very excited for him this Thursday because I think he’s going to have one of those amazing Deebo Thursday Night games.” pic.twitter.com/RrMoQ4gthZ — KNBR (@KNBR) December 10, 2024

In five career Thursday Night Football games, Samuel has 29 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns – a performance the 49ers will gladly take against the Rams this week.