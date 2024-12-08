The 49ers Still Plan to Sign Brock Purdy to Contract Extension

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks

In a season marred by injuries and letdowns, the San Francisco 49ers are not wavering in their belief in Brock Purdy to solidify the quarterback position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers are still planning to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a long-term contract extension this offseason.

“For the San Francisco 49ers, the season has, obviously, not gone as they hoped and expected, leading to some questions about whether or not Brock Purdy is still the guy,” Rapoport said. “From what I am told, he still, in fact, is the guy. The 49ers still plan on locking up Brock Purdy on a long-term extension this coming offseason.”

Purdy, 24, has been a revelation since taking over San Francisco’s quarterback position in 2022. He has helped lead the team to back-to-back NFC Championship game appearances, including last year’s Super Bowl loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. He also finished fifth in MVP voting after throwing for 31 touchdowns and 11 INTs in 17 games last season.

Purdy’s success and his current four-year, $3.7 million contract have him widely considered the NFL’s best bargain.

However, Purdy has seen some regression in 2024. He has 13 TDs’, and eight interceptions while averaging fewer yards per attempt (8.4 compared to 9.6 in 2023). He is also averaging 246.1 passing yards per game, below his 2023 mark.

Brock Purdy’s Regression in 2024

It is unfair to hold Purdy responsible for all the 49ers struggles this season. Injuries to reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk derailed the offense.

The league’s 31st-ranked Special Teams unit, missed field goals by Jake Moody, and the second-worst red zone defense in football deserve credit for the 49ers’ misfortunes.

Yet, 2024 was a good opportunity for Purdy to prove he could kick the “game-manager label. Without McCaffrey and Aiyuk, would Purdy be able to carry San Francisco’s offense to similar heights seen in 2022 and 2023?

Instead, the 49ers are 5-7 and need a miracle to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Despite the down year, it might be in the 49ers best interest to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

49ers Urged to Extend Purdy Soon

In a recent episode of Scoop City, the Athletics’ Mike Silver talked about Purdy’s impending contract extension and why San Francisco should not waste time getting the ball rolling.

“I would say yes and I think Kyle [Shanahan] decided that long ago. Like Christmas two years ago, honestly, when he was thrown in,” Silver responded when asked if Purdy would receive a contract extension. “But this is a new world, right? And so instead of having this collection of highly-paid, in-their-prime All-Stars, and a quarterback on the cheapest rookie deal ever — whether its [$60 million] or not, I don’t know. I would just urge the 49ers, based on recent history, figure it out and do it quick. Like do it early. Don’t make this a thing that drags out based on how that’s affected them.”

The 49ers have had their fair share of contract holdouts. Most notably Brandon Aiyuk, who waited 12 days before the team’s season opener to sign an extension. But maybe the 49ers have changed their tune, as seen by inking Deommodore Lenoir to a new deal in November.

Whether it is now or later, Purdy is in line to become the 49ers’ next franchise quarterback.