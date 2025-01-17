49ers Targeting 6-Foot-6 Monster to Replace Future Hall of Famer?

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a critical juncture at one of the most important positions in football: left tackle. After missing the final seven games of the 2024 season due to an ankle injury, All-Pro Trent Williams is expected to return in 2025. However, at 37 years old and entering his 15th NFL season, Williams’ time in the league is almost up. The 49ers, perennial contenders in the NFC, must act quickly to ensure stability at the position as they look to protect their franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, for years to come.

Pro Football Focus has identified Aireontae Ersery, a standout left tackle from Minnesota, as a perfect draft prospect for San Francisco. Ersery, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 300 pounds, brings the physical tools and skill set required to succeed in Kyle Shanahan’s system. As the 49ers’ outside zone rushing scheme accounted for 50 percent of their rushing plays in 2024, finding an athletic lineman capable of excelling in this concept is essential — Ersery fits the bill.

Aireontae Ersery: The Ideal Successor

Ersery production during the 2024 season makes him one of the most appealing offensive lineman prospects in this draft class. His 89.2 PFF run blocking grade on outside zone runs underscores his ability to execute the specific techniques required in the 49ers’ system. His lateral quickness and size make him a natural fit for an offense that demands mobility from its linemen, especially in creating running lanes for San Francisco’s dynamic backfield led by Christian McCaffrey.

In addition to his run-blocking prowess, Ersery also excelled in pass protection. Over 419 pass-blocking snaps in 2024, he allowed just one sack — and even that was caused by a collision with his left guard rather than a failure in technique. His ability to handle both run and pass-blocking responsibilities at a high level makes him a strong candidate to replace Williams when the time comes.

Drafting Ersery would allow the 49ers to implement a seamless succession plan at left tackle. With Trent Williams still on the roster, Ersery could benefit from a year of mentorship under one of the greatest left tackles in NFL history. This period of learning would allow him to refine his skills and adjust to the speed of the NFL, ensuring he is ready to take over full-time when Williams eventually steps away.

49ers Future Proofing the Offensive line

The left tackle position is pivotal for any NFL team, but it holds particular importance for the 49ers, whose offense relies on precision and efficiency. By investing in Aireontae Ersery, the team would address both a short-term need for depth and a long-term solution for one of football’s most challenging positions.

General Manager John Lynch knows the 49ers need to prioritize building a strong offensive line and targeting Ersery in the 2025 NFL Draft would align with that philosophy. As the 49ers aim to sustain their championship window, securing a player like Ersery ensures the offensive line turns into a strength as the roster undergoes inevitable changes.

Trent Williams has already cemented his legacy in San Francisco, but drafting Ersery could ensure that the team keeps the left tackle position in good hands for years to come. For the San Francisco 49ers, this move would be as much about honoring the past as it is about preparing for the future.