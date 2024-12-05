49ers Two Top Stars Miss Practice Again

Nick Bosa after 49ers loss vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their biggest game of the season. A win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday keeps them afloat in the NFC West, while a loss would doom their chances at making the NFL Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Unfortunately, it looks as if the 49ers will be without star edge rusher Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams, as both were absent from Thursday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Bosa, who’s been battling multiple oblique injuries, and Williams, nursing an ankle injury, have not played since a Week 11 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Optimism About Nick Bosa’s Return

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Bosa might play again this season.

“I’m not God, but I think he’s got a chance to play this week,” Shanahan said. “So, I would think that would lead to getting a better chance each week. But I don’t know the answer to that.”

While Bosa’s status remains uncertain, San Francisco clearly needs the former Defensive Player of the Year to return if it wants to reclaim the division.

Since Bosa’s injury, the 49ers have totaled just 20 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. In the two games following their bye week, the 49ers amassed 31 with Bosa in the lineup.

Williams Struggling to Return

Despite hope of Bosa’s return this Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan did not share the same sentiment about former All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams during Monday’s conference call with the media.

“Trent’s really trying to get back out here,” said Shanahan. “It’s just his ankle isn’t healing the way we want. We can’t get the swelling down. So that’s why I’d like to say it’s day-to-day, week-to-week because we’re expecting the swelling to go down and everything. It just hasn’t,”

Shanahan continued, “So we’re trying to be patient with. I know he’s being with it, and hopefully, it’ll take a turn in the right direction this week, but it hasn’t yet, so there’s no guarantees.”

In addition to recovering from an ankle injury, Williams’ wife, Sondra, announced their son, Trenton Jr., was stillborn on November 24th.

The 2024 season has been anything but kind to the San Francisco 49ers, on and off the field. While the team has yet to release an official injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears, the outlook remains negative for Trent Williams’ return.

If Williams cannot suit up, backup left tackle Jaylon Moore is in line to get his third-straight start.

Notable Returning Players

The 49ers did receive good news on Thursday as cornerback Deommodore Lenoir practiced for the second consecutive day after missing last Sunday’s loss vs. the Bills.

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also practiced, while safety Talanoa Hufanga has been designated to return from Injured Reserve.

The 49ers are expected to release a full practice report later this evening.