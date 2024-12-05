Kyle Shanahan Makes Eye-Opening Admission About Bears QB Caleb Williams

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan seems highly unlikely to lose his job with the San Francisco 49ers and become a real head coaching candidate for the Chicago Bears in 2025, but at least they know how he feels about Caleb Williams just in case.

Shanahan fielded a question about Williams during his December 4 press conference as he looked ahead to his team’s upcoming matchup with the Bears in Week 14 and did not hold back when giving his impression of the No. 1 overall pick and rookie quarterback.

“As talented as there is,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “The stuff that you saw in college, you can see in the NFL. As good of a thrower as there is, born to play the position, got the athletic ability to do whatever, he’s got the speed to do whatever.

“He’s gotten a lot of playing time. He’s getting better as this year goes. I think he’s getting a lot more consistent. I think he’s been playing his best ball probably here the last few weeks. He’s put them in a chance to win here in these last few games.”

Shanahan has no doubt talked glowingly about other opposing quarterbacks before, but his words about Williams carry considerable weight given that he is considered one of the top offensive play-callers in the NFL as well as one of the league’s top head coaches. If he recognizes something special in Williams, then the Bears are on the right track.

Could Bears Hire Kyle Shanahan as Next Head Coach?

Right now, the Bears hiring Shanahan to become their next head coach is a pipe dream.

While the 49ers’ disappointing 5-7 start has generated rumblings about the possibility of the team moving on from Shanahan after the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter struck down that possibility during his December 2 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Specifically, he said he has heard “zero indication” the 49ers want to ditch Shanahan.

One incredibly bold idea from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio could leave the door open on the possibility of Shanahan landing in Chicago, though — albeit, ever so slightly. He suggested the Bears trade for him instead of hoping he somehow hits the market.

“I feel like Shanahan and the 49ers are getting close to the point where they would benefit mutually from a fresh start,” Florio said. “If you can get Shanahan and join him at the hip with Caleb Williams, are you kidding me? So, I hope in this coming cycle we begin to entertain the possibility of trying to do one of these Gruden-style trades.”

If Shanahan wanted a change of scenery and the 49ers were willing to entertain a trade — and those are two enormous ifs — the Bears would most likely need to give up a haul to secure him. The Denver Broncos traded a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to land Sean Payton (and a third-rounder) from the New Orleans Saints, so it stands to reason the Bears would have to consider giving up a similar package.

That’s a tough ask no matter how excellent the Bears believe Shanahan could be.

Ben Johnson, Joe Brady Among Betting Favorites to Land Head Coaching Job With Bears for 2025 Season

While the Bears landing Shanahan is a fun hypothetical, the team should have several more realistic choices available to them when the next hiring cycle begins in January.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (+350) and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+400) are the two betting favorites to land the Bears’ head coaching job. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman (+500) and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+500) are receiving the next-best odds behind them.

With the Bears prioritizing the development of Williams in their head coaching search, offensive coordinators Liam Coen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills) could also make sense. The Bears would need to request permission to interview some of them — including Johnson — if they want to start the interview process during the playoffs, but that should not stop them from gathering the necessary information.