George Kittle Sends Message to 49ers About Uncertain Future

The San Francisco 49ers face a crucial offseason ahead. While it is easy to get swept in Brock Purdy’s imminent contract extension discussion, George Kittle’s future might be a more pressing topic.

During Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals, Kittle caught two passes for 27 yards in one half of play. The output was the finishing touch to a 78-reception and a 1,106-yard season. His reception total marks the third-most in his career and the highest since 2019. Kittle’s yardage production is the second-most in his career and the highest since his record-breaking 2018 season.

In a season riddled with injuries and offensive star regression, Kittle remains a consistent force. His presence over the middle led to a sixth Pro Bowl selection and will likely earn him another all-pro nod.

As he wraps up year four of a five-year, $75 million contract, Kittle has his mind on the future.

George Kittle Addresses Future

Speaking with ESPN’s Nick Wagoner after Sunday’s 47-24 loss, George Kittle discussed his future and possibly signing a contract extension with the 49ers.

“Whatever the front office wants to do, I’m all ears.”

The 49ers’ front office does not have to extend Kittle. They could make him play out the final year of his contract or reexamine his contract during the 2025 season. While getting a deal done now makes the most sense, the team could shelve conversations as they try to navigate an arduous offseason that could see multiple contracts re-worked or stars like Deebo Samuel released.

Either way, Kittle made his desires for his future clear.

“My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career.”

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kittle has recorded 538 receptions and 7,380 yards. Both rank third in team history and are the most by a 49ers’ tight end. The eight-year pro is also 11 touchdowns behind Vernon Davis for fourth on the team’s all-time list, which would make the franchise’s stat leader for a tight end.

Kittle, by far, deserves a contract extension. He has earned it in every way possible, but entering his age 32 season in 2025, what would a new deal look like?

George Kittle’s Future Contract

Extending George Kittle is easier than it may seem. His current five-year, $75 million contract still ranks atop the total value for a tight end by just under $10 million. In short, Kittle is still the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

That said, Kittle will likely want to raise his annual value above Travis Kelce’s current $17.1 million record. The People’s Tight End could also want to surpass T.J. Hockenson’s $42.5 million in total guarantees and Kyle Pitts’ $32.9 million fully guaranteed.

Put simply, Kittle would not see a massive raise if he signs a new deal, making it an obvious decision for San Francisco.

One thing working in the 49ers’ favor is the ability to lower Kittle’s 2025 cap hit and erase the void years in his contract by extending him.

Kittle currently carries a $22 million cap hit and a $20 million dead cap hit in 2025. An extension would instantly give the 49ers further cap flexibility this offseason and keep the franchise’s greatest tight end in the red and goal for the remainder of his career — meeting Kittle’s desires.