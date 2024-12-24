49ers ‘Committed’ to Brock Purdy Despite Kirk Cousins Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers season has been a disaster in more ways than one. The team is 6-9 and officially eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2020. San Francisco’s struggles have put a microscope on quarterback Brock Purdy’s play, leading to speculation the team could look for a replacement in the upcoming offseason.

The prevailing candidate is Kirk Cousins, who expects to be released by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after being benched for 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix in Week 16. The ties to head coach Kyle Shanahan and familiarity with the 49ers’ system make Cousins an intriguing option as a backup or potential starter.

Despite the illegitimate rumors, the San Francisco 49ers remain committed to Brock Purdy, according to the Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“They are committed to making Brock Purdy work in San Francisco,” Russini said Tuesday on the Scoop City podcast. “Could things change? Of course.”

Brock Purdy’s Next Contract

Although Russini left the door open for a change under center, San Francisco’s plan is to sign Brock Purdy to a contract extension this season. The third-year quarterback is expected to see a significant raise from his $1.1 million base salary in 2025.

What that raise looks like depends on how the 49ers view Purdy’s 2024 campaign. An injury-ravaged roster certainly plays a part in the signal-callers regression, but in a year to prove his capabilities, Purdy has been inconsistent.

In a 2023 Pro Bowl-worthy season, Purdy completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also finished fifth in the MVP vote and led San Francisco to an overtime loss in Super Bowl 58. He has followed it up by completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,487 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The drop-off has caused a debate regarding what Purdy’s new deal will look like.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes Purdy and his agent will seek a record-breaking $65 million-per-year contract.

Meanwhile, an anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando that Purdy’s deal was no longer a slam dunk following a 12-6 loss against the Rams.

“The new contract for Purdy [in the offseason] was a slam dunk for me until Thursday night. What I saw was a guy who was so limited physically. I’m not saying I don’t want him. It’s just the first time I’ve said, ‘Hmmm, he can’t make those throws.”

Most of Purdy’s physical limitations can be chalked up to a Week 11 shoulder injury, but his late-game struggles have been evident this season.

Purdy’s Late Game Struggles

The 49ers have trailed with two minutes remaining in six games this season. Purdy’s stats are, at worst, highly unimpressive.

He is averaging 7.3 yards per pass, has thrown one touchdown, and turned the ball over twice. Purdy’s turnovers came with over 1:30 minutes left in the game. He forced both passes to unopened receivers despite having plenty of time to march downfield. The 49ers are 0-6, and the team has managed just five total first downs when trailing late in games, per Pro Football Reference.

Purdy’s late-game struggles led Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team to say the 49ers have a “Purdy problem.”

“There’s going to be a lot of change for this San Francisco team based on how the team goes about contracts this offseason,” Pizzuta wrote. “The biggest domino will be the Purdy deal. While he’s done more on his own this season, he does not look like the type of quarterback who should be paid at the top of the market. The last drives of this game are proof.”

Pizzuta is referencing San Francisco’s last three drives against the Dolphins in Week 16. On consecutive drives, the team punted, Purdy threw an interception, and turned the ball over on downs.

It is unfair to blame all the 49ers issues on Purdy. He is one man in a unit of 11. He has had to scramble 46 times this season, the fourth-highest clip in the league. Purdy has also missed 2023 leading target Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey for a combined 19 games this season.

The San Francisco 49ers will have to decide how much of the team’s struggles are on Purdy. In negotiations, the difference between $50 million and $65 million could rely on where the 49ers point fingers.