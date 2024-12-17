NFL Exec Says Brock Purdy Contract No Longer Slam Dunk

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been the least of the San Francisco 49ers worries amidst a lost 2024 season. While Purdy has had his struggles, no quarterback would be able to survive the cataclysmic storm that hit San Francisco this season.

Call it a Super Bowl hangover. Call it expected regression for a team coming off four consecutive NFC Championship game appearances. Whatever the case is, it would have taken a miracle for any quarterback to carry the 49ers to the playoffs, especially with issues clearly stemming from outside-of-personnel reasons.

But that is where the debate of how much to pay Brock Purdy begins. How much did the multiple injuries, disastrous clutch-time defense, and weekly special teams debacles derail the 49ers season? And if Purdy is deserving of a record-breaking extension, how come his play did not elevate San Francisco above a current 6-8 record?

The 49ers have said they are firmly committed to Purdy. But when negotiating a potential $65 million per year deal, everything is up for questioning — including other possible options.

Plans for Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are planning to make Brock Purdy their long-term quarterback, according to Dianna Russini of the Athletic. And they should. Is that not what teams do after a quarterback leads them to consecutive NFC Championship games, including an overtime loss in Super Bowl 58?

Given his success, extending Purdy feels like a no-brainer, but the 49ers do not have to meet his top-of-the-market demands.

San Francisco could emulate the deal the Buccaneers signed with Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay signed Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million extension last offseason. The first year of Mayfield’s contract carries a steep $40 million dead cap hit, but the final two years give the Buccaneers an out with financial flexibility. Mayfield also got $50 million guaranteed, half his total contract.

The 49ers can pay Purdy and show they believe in him. They can reward Purdy for his success but remove the risk of a long-term commitment. San Francisco should give Purdy a three-year, $150 million deal. For the 49ers, it is low-risk, high-reward. For Purdy, it would grant financial stability and still get his average annual salary inside the top ten for quarterbacks.

The 49ers also do not have to pay Purdy this offseason.

San Francisco could force Purdy to play out the final year of his rookie deal. It is a risky plan that could tarnish the two parties’ relationship. But, if the 49ers brass has any questions about Purdy’s legitimacy, it would behoove them to take that gamble. Make Purdy prove he can bounce back and that his 2024 struggles were a one-off.

Purdy’s most recent struggle led one NFL executive to jump ship on the quarterback’s impending extension.

Anonymous NFL Executive Out on Purdy

In the 49er’s Thursday Night Football loss vs. the Rams, Purdy looked rattled and inaccurate. He missed multiple wide-open receivers and threw a game-breaking interception by forcing a pass to a double-covered Jauan Jennings on a would-be game-tying drive.

After the loss, Mike Sando of the Athletic spoke to an anonymous NFL executive who no longer believes Purdy is worth signing to a long-term extension due to his physical limitations.

“The new contract for Purdy [in the offseason] was a slam dunk for me until Thursday night. What I saw was a guy who was so limited physically that, I’m not saying I don’t want him, it’s just the first time I’ve said ‘ ‘Hmmm, he can’t make those throws.”

It is unknown whether Purdy’s lack of arm strength is being affected by a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 11. But his physical disadvantages have been on display in multiple games this season.

In Weeks 13 and 15, both games in the elements, Purdy totaled 236 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception — the 49ers offense combined for 16 points.

The next three weeks will provide more clarity on Purdy’s worth. He could sign a long-term extension. The 49ers could draft or sign competition for him. They could also make him play out his contract. As of now, there are no guaranteed options. Just likely ones.