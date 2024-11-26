49ers Veteran Hints at Retirement After Injury Issues: ‘Hell of a Ride’

After a frustrating bout with an injury, one of the San Francisco 49ers veteran players is hinting at retirement.

To say the least, this campaign has been brutal for OL Jon Feliciano. Feliciano was a free-agent pickup in 2023 and eventually started in the 2024 Super Bowl. However, a knee injury disrupted his 2024 season before it began.

After the 49ers opened his practice window a few weeks back, there was hope he could return from the injured reserve. However, San Francisco didn’t designate him to return on November 25, which means he cannot play this year. Feliciano responded to the update on X.

“Tried my hardest,” Feliciano said. “Father Time [is] real. Hoping this ain’t the end but if it is, Hell of a ride.”

Feliciano is 32 years old and has shown he can still perform at the NFL level. The issue is that his body just won’t comply. While he clearly doesn’t rule out playing again, he’s also realizing the situation.

There have been plenty of injuries disrupting the 49ers’ season, maybe best evidenced by the long absence of WR Brandon Aiyuk or the Niners’ 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers after QB Brock Purdy and DE Nick Bosa were ruled out.

Shanahan Spoke on IR Decision

It’s fairly rare for teams to designate a player to return from the IR and for the player to not actually make the 21-day window. But it does happen, and for Feliciano, it could mean the end of his career.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on the situation during his November 25 press conference.

“Yeah, Jon is going to stay on IR,” Shanahan said. “Knee hasn’t responded the right way, so unfortunately for Jon, and us, but just had a talk with him here a little bit ago and he’s going to have to stay on IR.”

Including San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl, Feliciano started 10 games for the 49ers in 2023. As things stand, Feliciano has made 113 NFL appearances and 61 total starts over his 10 years in the league.

49ers HC Addresses Second MRI Report

On November 24, FOX reporter Jay Glazer revealed that the 49ers had Purdy undergo not one, but two MRIs last week. The Niners QB has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered during the team’s 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 17.

Shanahan was asked about the report at the Nov. 25 presser, but downplayed the process as fairly normal.

“Most guys get, we always get more than one when you get one and it seems alright then you have some pain later in the week, so you get another one to make sure you didn’t miss anything. And so, that’s what he did, I think, after the Thursday practice,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan was asked multiple follow-up questions about the injury, but refused to give a concrete answer on Purdy’s chances for the 49ers’ upcoming trip to face the Buffalo Bills on December 1. Considering the 49ers’ offensive struggles with backup QB Brandon Allen running the show, their chances of a victory likely hinge on Purdy’s availability.